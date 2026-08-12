The Boards of Appeal of the European Patent Office (EPO) have decided to revoke patent EP2220689, owned by South Korean solar company Hanwha Solutions, a unit of the Hanwha Group, according to information in the EPO's public Register. The decision followed oral proceedings in the case. The written decision had not yet been issued at the time of publication. According to the EPO, the patent was revoked in its entirety on the grounds of lack of inventive step. The patent EP 2 220 689 - referred to as the 689 patent - covers a method for manufacturing a solar cell with a surface-passivating dielectric ...

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