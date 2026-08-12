STRGY AI Raises €1M to Bring Always-On Strategy Execution to Growing Companies

HELSINKI, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STRGY AI Oy, the Helsinki-based startup building StrategyOS, today announced it has raised €1M in angel funding, backed by a private investor base spanning the UK, Norway, Switzerland, and Finland, with additional equity participation from Innovestor's Angel CoFund and non-dilutive support from Business Finland.

The round reflects a deliberately international investor base from day one - a signal, the company says, of how broadly the shift toward AI-native strategy execution resonates across Northern and Western Europe.

The investment will be used to ramp up the commercial side of the business, invest in product development, and fuel growth.

StrategyOS is an AI-powered strategy execution platform that helps organizations turn strategy into daily, trackable action. Instead of static plans and one-off reporting cycles, StrategyOS gives leadership teams an always-on view of how work across the organization connects to strategic priorities - flagging drift early, automating board-ready reporting, and keeping teams aligned even during the busiest periods. The platform serves Chiefs of Staff, Heads of Strategy, and COOs at mid-market organizations who need clear, continuous visibility into whether execution is actually moving the business toward its goals. StrategyOS is already in use with early customers across consumer brands and private equity-backed companies, with additional enterprise deployments in progress.

"Most companies have a strategy. Very few have a way to know, day to day, whether their teams are actually executing on it. That's the gap we built StrategyOS to close - giving leadership teams an always-on view of execution, instead of finding out weeks or months later that priorities have drifted," said Samuli Bäck, Co-founder & CEO of STRGY AI.

The round's investors include Maryne Lemvik, whose executive and board experience led her to invest after testing and evaluating StrategyOS firsthand.

"Having led international businesses and served on several boards, I've seen that strategy execution is often the weakest link, while leadership teams spend far too much time pulling together information for board reporting. What convinced me about STRGY is its ability to turn strategy into a continuous management discipline rather than a periodic exercise. That has the potential to significantly improve how leadership teams and boards make decisions. That's the kind of company I want to support," she said.

STRGY's founding team includes Co-founder & CEO Samuli Bäck and co-founder Anton Skarp, alongside Head of Agentic Systems Oskari Listomaa and Head of Agentic Design Niko Savander.

STRGY plans to grow its commercial team, deepen its enterprise customer relationships, and prepare for further product launches later this year.

About STRGY AI

STRGY AI is a Helsinki-based startup building StrategyOS, an AI-powered platform that gives leadership teams an always-on view of strategy execution - connecting daily work to strategic priorities, flagging drift early, and automating board-ready reporting. StrategyOS serves Chiefs of Staff, Heads of Strategy, and COOs at mid-market companies across Europe. Learn more about STRGY at www.strgy.com.

Media Contact

Samuli Bäck

Co-founder & CEO

press@strgy.com

+358 40 550 9897

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