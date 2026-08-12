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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.08.2026 09:10 Uhr
263 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Envetec Receives California Approval for GENERATIONS to Treat Biohazardous and Sharps Waste

Approval expands Envetec's US regulatory footprint and its ability to serve major healthcare and life sciences organizations

BIRDHILL, Ireland, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envetec Sustainable Technologies Limited (Envetec), a leading sustainability innovator in clean technology for healthcare and life sciences, today announced that the California Department of Public Health has approved GENERATIONS as an alternative medical waste treatment technology for biohazardous and sharps waste in California.

The decision adds California to Envetec's expanding U.S. regulatory footprint, following approvals in New York, Texas and Massachusetts. It strengthens Envetec's ability to support major healthcare and life sciences organizations seeking a consistent approach to medical waste treatment and resource recovery across their operations.

"California approval marks a significant step in Envetec's U.S. growth and strengthens our ability to serve one of the country's leading healthcare and life sciences markets," said Malcolm Bell, CEO of Envetec. "It builds on the regulatory progress we have made across the U.S. and provides organizations with a clearer path to adopt a consistent, scientifically validated alternative to traditional thermal treatment. The additional work completed during California's review also demonstrates the strength of the evidence supporting GENERATIONS and its ability to move more medical waste from disposal to resource recovery."

The patented GENERATIONS technology simultaneously shreds and disinfects biohazardous waste using a non-thermal process. Treated material is rendered unidentifiable, while suitable polymer streams are converted into recyclable flake that is microbiologically safe for transport to downstream processing.

Envetec's submission documented a 6 log10 reduction in bacterial spores, meeting the STAATT IV microbial-inactivation standard. As part of its review, the California Department of Public Health requested additional validation of treatment performance within needle lumens, the narrow internal channels of needles. Envetec completed this work, providing further evidence of the technology's ability to treat complex medical waste items.

The California submission also included scientific and environmental evidence comparing GENERATIONS with traditional thermal treatment. For the biopharmaceutical use case assessed, the analysis reported a nearly 93% reduction in waste-processing emissions and an 80.6% reduction in water use per 100 metric tons of waste.

The submission also referenced Envetec's recycling pilot with Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), which found that high-quality polymers, including polystyrene, PET, polypropylene, and polyethylene, could be reused in manufacturing supply chains following treatment and processing.

The approval expands Envetec's ability to support healthcare and life sciences organizations seeking safe, more sustainable alternatives to conventional medical waste treatment in a growing number of U.S. markets.

About Envetec Sustainable Technologies
Envetec Sustainable Technologies is a cleantech company pioneering safe, non-thermal treatment of regulated medical and biological waste for healthcare and life sciences organizations. Its patented GENERATIONS process enables facilities to disinfect and shred waste, producing treated material suitable for resource recovery. By providing an alternative to traditional thermal treatment methods, including autoclaving and incineration, Envetec helps organizations reduce emissions, support resource recovery and comply with evolving waste regulations.

Media contact
Sunny Uberoi, Corporate Communications
+1 917 747 2018
sunny.uberoi@envetec.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/066af369-5783-4525-ade3-64f0dbb4768a


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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