EDITED, the leading retail intelligence platform, today announced the launch of EDITED MCP, bringing the world's deepest retail dataset directly into the AI workspaces developers and technical teams are already building in. Powered by the Model Context Protocol, an open standard created by Anthropic, EDITED MCP lets technical teams connect the world's largest aggregation of global retail data into Claude Code, Claude Desktop, and custom-built AI agents, without exporting a file or switching tabs.

Retail teams have spent the past two years experimenting with general-purpose AI tools, but those tools run into the same problem every time: they're only as good as the data behind them. Ask LLM's such as ChatGPT or Claude a question about a competitor's pricing strategy today, and it has no way to verify the market context. EDITED MCP closes that gap, giving builders a direct, secure connection to 90,000 brands and 5bn+ SKUs across all three verticals (Home, Beauty, and Apparel) from the moment you connect.

At launch, EDITED MCP is a focused, lightweight data layer built for technical teams already building their own agents. An internal tool trying to answer something like "why did my dresses business miss its sales plan last week?" can now pull real-time market context back in seconds, a verified data point mid-build, rather than stopping to search or guess. It's the newest addition to EDITED's AI-powered offering, sitting alongside AskEDITED, the conversational workspace powered by Edie, EDITED's specialist retail agent. Two different products EDITED MCP and AskEDITED same underlying speed and depth, built for how each team actually wants to work.

EDITED MCP launches first for builders, the developers and technical teams building the agents and workflows their organizations will run on. Setup takes an API key configured as a request header, the same pattern used across professional developer tools, giving technical teams full control from day one. Confirmed and tested support at launch includes Claude Code, Claude Desktop, VS Code, and Cursor, with technical teams also able to connect EDITED MCP directly into their own custom-built agents. A simpler, click-to-connect experience for broader teams is on the roadmap.

"Our customers didn't wait for us to build this," said Doug Kofoid, CEO, EDITED. "They were already wiring their own planning agents and copilots. Most AI projects fail for the same reason: the data underneath isn't good enough to trust. We've spent twelve years solving that problem. Now retail AI teams finally have something worth building on."

"An open standard only matters if what's behind it is worth connecting to," said David Hartig, Chief Technology Officer, EDITED. "Anthropic built the protocol. We spent twelve years building the dataset. Put those together, and a developer gets a real answer in seconds, not a guess dressed up to sound confident."

EDITED announced MCP as part of its broader AI+ roadmap, alongside AskEDITED, giving retail teams faster, more trusted answers wherever they work. More on what's next is coming this fall.

EDITED MCP is available now for technical teams. To learn more, visit edited.com.

About EDITED

EDITED is the world's leading retail intelligence platform, delivering Retail Superintelligence to the world's most successful brands and retailers. Powered by 12+ years of normalized retail data across 90,000 brands and 5bn+ SKUs, EDITED combines AskEDITED (conversational retail intelligence powered by Edie, EDITED's deep retail agent), Workflows (agentic recurring report automation), and MCP integration to give retail teams expert-level market insight in seconds, in whichever AI workspace they use.

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