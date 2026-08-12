Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 12-Aug-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 12/08/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing ISIN Category Issuer Name: International Finance Corporation 11.45% Notes due 12/02/2028; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of COP10,000,000 each) debt-like XS3468166XXX -- securities Issuer Name: LSEG Finance plc 2.909% Guaranteed Notes due 12/08/2031; fully paid; Debt and (Represented by notes to bearer of JPY100,000,000 each) debt-like XS3457205XXX -- securities 2.528% Guaranteed Notes due 12/08/2029; fully paid; Debt and (Represented by notes to bearer of JPY100,000,000 each) debt-like XS3457205XXX -- securities Issuer Name: COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA Floating Rate Notes due 12/08/2027; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and notes to bearer of GBP100,000 each) debt-like XS3469169XXX -- securities Issuer Name: National Grid Electricity Transmission plc 4.716% Green Instruments due 12/08/2036; fully paid; (Represented by instruments to bearer of CAD200,000 each and Debt and integral multiples of CAD1,000 in excess thereof up to and debt-like CA636273AXXX -- including CAD399,000) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Oversight at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 439341 EQS News ID: 2380926 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 12, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)