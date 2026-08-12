Japanese building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) solar module manufacturer Monochrome has announced that its perovskite solar technology will undergo an extreme-environment field trial at an altitude of more than 5,000 meters in Pakistan. The company's perovskite prototype will be used by Japanese alpine climber Yudai Suzuki during an expedition to the K2 Base Camp/Concordia area in Pakistan's Karakoram region, at an altitude of approximately 5,150 meters. The prototype will not simply be transported to the mountain for testing. It will be integrated into the expedition's power system and used ...

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