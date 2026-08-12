DJ Amundi Core GBP Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core GBP Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist (GBBD) Amundi Core GBP Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Aug-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core GBP Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 11-Aug-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 4.998 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1350000 CODE: GBBD ISIN: LU3122198XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU3122198XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: GBBD LEI Code: 2138003DKLXQKEUIOG75 Sequence No.: 439372 EQS News ID: 2381148 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 12, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)