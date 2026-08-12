DJ Amundi USD Fed Funds Rate UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi USD Fed Funds Rate UCITS ETF Acc (FEDG) Amundi USD Fed Funds Rate UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Aug-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi USD Fed Funds Rate UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 11-Aug-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 126.3587 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1084446 CODE: FEDG ISIN: LU1233598XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1233598XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: FEDG LEI Code: 54930031I8LHEECGCJ38 Sequence No.: 439379 EQS News ID: 2381162 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 12, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)