DJ Amundi Global Data Center UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Data Center UCITS ETF Acc (ADTG) Amundi Global Data Center UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Aug-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Data Center UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 11-Aug-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 4.7718 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 525000 CODE: ADTG ISIN: IE000GA7JXXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE000GA7JXXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: ADTG LEI Code: 213800HEEDHHLZFN4E72 Sequence No.: 439376 EQS News ID: 2381156 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 12, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)