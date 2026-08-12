DJ Amundi EUR Corporate Bond Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi EUR Corporate Bond Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc (CRPX) Amundi EUR Corporate Bond Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Aug-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi EUR Corporate Bond Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 11-Aug-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 155.6811 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7393578 CODE: CRPX ISIN: LU1829219XXX =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1829219XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: CRPX LEI Code: 5493006LD608VBS18F78 Sequence No.: 439404 EQS News ID: 2381212 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2381212&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 12, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)