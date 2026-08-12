DJ Amundi Nasdaq-100 Target Income UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Nasdaq-100 Target Income UCITS ETF Dist (NSDT) Amundi Nasdaq-100 Target Income UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Aug-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Nasdaq-100 Target Income UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 11-Aug-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 5.1747 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6000000 CODE: NSDT ISIN: LU3299677XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU3299677XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: NSDT LEI Code: 2138007RL7DA5L1TQX57 Sequence No.: 439410 EQS News ID: 2381226 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 12, 2026 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)