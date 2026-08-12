DJ Amundi US TIPS UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US TIPS UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (TIPH) Amundi US TIPS UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Aug-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US TIPS UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 11-Aug-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 109.8033 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4160476 CODE: TIPH ISIN: LU1452600XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1452600XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPH LEI Code: 549300E16EJHSDOWGC76 Sequence No.: 439419 EQS News ID: 2381244 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 12, 2026 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)