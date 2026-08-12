DJ Amundi Global Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist (GOVD) Amundi Global Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Aug-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 11-Aug-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 7.7898 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 188637 CODE: GOVD ISIN: LU2099288XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2099288XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: GOVD LEI Code: 549300531LNJJ8S8RX69 Sequence No.: 439394 EQS News ID: 2381192 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 12, 2026 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)