Bioz, Inc.: Athens Bioscience Unlocks Automated Citation Tracking and High-Impact Publication Insights with Bioz

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2026 / Bioz, Inc. , the platform transforming publication data into trusted product validation, announced its collaboration with Athens Bioscience, Inc. , a leading provider of life science research products and solutions. Through the implementation of Bioz Badges and Bioz Content Hubs across its newly redesigned website, Athens Bioscience is providing researchers with direct access to publication-backed validation while automating the tracking of thousands of citations, including references from high-impact scientific journals.

With hundreds of SKUs and a substantial body of supporting scientific literature, Athens Bioscience recognized the importance of providing customers with direct access to publication evidence while streamlining the management of citation data. As a growing organization with a lean team, maintaining and tracking publication references manually would require significant resources and ongoing effort.

By leveraging Bioz's automated citation intelligence platform, Athens Bioscience now provides researchers with instant access to product-specific publication data directly on its website. Bioz continuously identifies, organizes, and updates citations, allowing researchers to explore validated use cases and supporting evidence without leaving the product experience.

"We've been extremely happy with Bioz," said Benjamin Newland , Chief Executive Officer of Athens Bioscience. "Citations are incredibly important to our business, particularly when it comes to tracking high-impact publications that feature our products. Bioz gives us visibility into that data while eliminating the manual effort that would otherwise be required from our team."

The implementation coincided with a major website redesign initiative at Athens Bioscience, enabling the company to integrate publication-backed content into the customer journey from the outset. The timing allowed Bioz Badges and a Content Hub to become a foundational part of the new digital experience, helping researchers quickly evaluate products using real-world scientific evidence.

For Athens Bioscience, Bioz's automation capabilities have proven particularly valuable. With hundreds of products and thousands of references to manage, Bioz continuously updates citation data and surfaces newly published research, ensuring customers always have access to the most current validation available.

"Rolling out Bioz as part of our new website project was a great experience and excellent timing for our team," added Newland. "Bioz has become an invaluable extension of our team, helping us manage a growing volume of publication data while allowing us to stay focused on our core priorities.. Bioz has also become an important resource for helping us showcase the scientific impact of our products."

Beyond improving the customer experience, Athens Bioscience also leverages Bioz data to better understand product adoption across research applications and identify emerging scientific trends. Access to structured citation insights provides valuable intelligence that supports marketing initiatives, product strategy, and customer engagement efforts.

"Companies like Athens Bioscience have built tremendous scientific value through the research community's use of their products," said Dr. Karin Lachmi , Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Bioz. "By making publication evidence easily accessible and continuously updated, they are helping researchers make more informed decisions while maximizing the value of their scientific legacy."

About Bioz

Bioz is the world's most advanced citation-based data platform for scientific research, offering evidence-backed product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products and services for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Bioz Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

About Athens Bioscience, Inc.

Athens Bioscience makes the proteins that help move healthcare forward. Athens Bioscience customers use them to develop diagnostic tests, manufacture biologic medicines, and run the research that becomes tomorrow's standard of care. Founded in 1985 in Athens, Georgia, Athens Bioscience manufactures hundreds of native human and animal proteins in-house. The catalog spans serum proteins, blood fractions, enzymes, and immunoglobulins, with the lot-to-lot characterization that diagnostic and cell-culture customers require. The Athens Pure Immunogen Grade line sets a quality benchmark for the industry, and Athens Bioscience products have supported more than 2,700 peer-reviewed publications. IVD manufacturers, cell culture media producers, and research institutions around the world rely on Athens Bioscience products.

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For more information about Bioz solutions for suppliers, please reach out to info@bioz.com .

SOURCE: Bioz, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/athens-bioscience-unlocks-automated-citation-tracking-and-high-impact-1203746