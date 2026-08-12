From ESS News The transition to battery power on the job site is seemingly inevitable, but in the US, hazardous material classifications were relatively strict for commercial-sized operations. For contractors actually hauling gear, the logistics themselves have been strangling adoption. When scaling up, portable power stations may have seen some unwittingly classified as hazardous materials transporters. A long-awaited regulatory update from the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA), part of the Department of Transport (DOT), is fixing a bottleneck with a 16-part rulemaking ...

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