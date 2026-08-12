US-based water heating company A. O. Smith has launched an outdoor split-system heat pump water heater (HPWH) designed to extend heat pump water heating to colder climates and space-constrained homes. Developed in partnership with Panasonic, the Voltex X system uses carbon dioxide (CO2) as its refrigerant and can operate at ambient temperatures as low as -31.7 C. Unlike an integrated HPWH, the Voltex X places the heat pump equipment outdoors while retaining the hot water storage tank indoors. This allows the tank to be installed in locations such as closets, garages, utility rooms and basements, ...

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