Nobia AB: Nobia announces new Group structure and changes to its Executive Committee

Today Nobia announces a new Group structure and changes to its Executive Committee, a decisive step to deliver on the Group's Nordic-focused strategy and to improve profitability and enable future growth.

The new Group structure is designed to better leverage Nobia's scale and strong brand assets as a Nordic group. The structural changes include consolidating the Group's supply chain organisation and central support functions and organising Nobia's brands into business units. These changes aim to accelerate Nobia's ongoing supply chain consolidation, resetting the company to an operating model that can deliver sustainable profitability, and creating a leaner and more scalable organisation with faster decision-making and leadership close to operations and customers. This is reflected in a new Executive Committee with direct ownership of the Group's core Group functions and largest business units.

"These changes are essential to address our challenges and execute on our long-term strategy. By consolidating our supply chain and building a more efficient organisation to support our brands, we create the right conditions for Nobia to compete as a focused, Nordic multi-brand kitchen specialist. It reflects the direction we have set for the company and the platform we need to grow profitably in the years ahead," says Jesper Gylling Olsen, President and Group CEO of Nobia.

Nobia's new Group organisation is built around three new functions, providing shared, brand-agnostic capabilities across the Group, and three business units with direct commercial accountability for their respective brands.

New and changed Group functions:

Operations: Supply chain and production sites will be merged into one Operations function to support Nobia's consolidated, brand-agnostic supply chain strategy, including the Nobia Park ramp-up and network consolidation. The function will be led by a new Group COO, currently being recruited, and will be established when the new COO is in place.

Supply chain and production sites will be merged into one Operations function to support Nobia's consolidated, brand-agnostic supply chain strategy, including the Nobia Park ramp-up and network consolidation. The function will be led by a new Group COO, currently being recruited, and will be established when the new COO is in place. Finance & TED: Finance functions are merged into a new function together with Technology, Experience and Data (TED) to consolidate finance capabilities and the digital backbone. The new function will be led by a new Group CFO, Rasmus Laursen.

Finance functions are merged into a new function together with Technology, Experience and Data (TED) to consolidate finance capabilities and the digital backbone. The new function will be led by a new Group CFO, Rasmus Laursen. People & Culture: Established as a new, consolidated group-wide function to elevate the people agenda and performance culture across Nobia, including taking major ownership for the transformation ahead. The unit will led by a new Group CHRO, Henriette Gabel.

Nobia's new Executive Committee:

Jesper Gylling Olsen, President and Group CEO, Nobia Group

Rasmus Laursen, EVP & Group Chief Financial Officer

Henriette Gabel, EVP & Group Chief Human Resources Officer

Ole Dalsbø, EVP Local Jewel Brands

EVP HTH - currently under recruitment

EVP & Group Chief Operating Officer - currently under recruitment

The new Executive Committee is effective as of today, and all members will report to President and Group CEO, Jesper Gylling Olsen.

Rasmus Laursen and Henriette Gabel are new members of Nobia's Executive Committee, both bringing extensive international leadership experience. Rasmus Laursen joined Nobia in March 2026 as CFO, Nobia DK, with previous experience from Deloitte and, most recently, from the international retailer Bestseller. Henriette Gabel joined Nobia in April 2026 as CHRO, Nobia DK, and previously held international HR leadership roles at Vestas.

Philip Sköld, EVP Chief Operating Officer, Robert Belkic, Interim Chief Financial Officer, and Sara Björk, Chief Information Officer, will leave Nobia and the Executive Committee for opportunities outside the company.

"I would like to thank Philip, Robert and Sara for their contributions to Nobia in years with very difficulties circumstances. At the same time, I am happy to welcome new members to the Executive Committee who bring valuable experience as we implement our new organisation," says Jesper Gylling Olsen, President and CEO of Nobia.

To underpin the direction of establishing an Executive committee close to operations and customers, Nobia will mainly focus its future recruitment and capability build-up around two main hubs; Nobia Park and Aarhus.

The implementation of Nobia's new Group structure begins today and will come into full effect no later than January 2027. The new Group functions and business units reflect Nobia's internal operating model and do not affect the Group's financial reporting, which will continue to follow the same segment structure as today.

For further information:



Jesper Gylling Olsen

CEO & President, Nobia

+46 8 440 16 00

jesper.gylling.olsen@nobia.com

Nobia develops, manufactures and sells kitchen solutions through a number of strong brands, including HTH, Norema, Sigdal, Invita, Superfront and Marbodal in Scandinavia as well as Novart in Finland. Nobia generates profitability by combining economies of scale with attractive kitchen offerings. The Group has approximately 2,000 employees and net sales of about SEK 5.6 billion. The share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker NOBI. www.nobia.com.