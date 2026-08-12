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PR Newswire
12.08.2026 10:12 Uhr
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Season Group Achieves EcoVadis Silver Medal, Ranking Among Top 15% of Companies Assessed Globally

HONG KONG, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Season Group has been awarded the EcoVadis Silver Medal, recognizing the company among the top 15% of organizations assessed by EcoVadis for its sustainability management practices. The achievement reflects Season Group's commitment to responsible business practices and reinforces the trust customers place in the company as a long-term manufacturing partner.

EcoVadis assesses companies across four areas: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. Season Group's Silver Medal recognition reflects the company's continued efforts to strengthen responsible business practices across its operations and supply chain.

Manufacturing involves complex challenges, from managing energy consumption and resource usage to maintaining responsible supply chains. As an electronics design and manufacturing company, Season Group is continuously strengthening its operations to reduce environmental impact, improve operational efficiency, and operate responsibly across its global manufacturing network.

Sustainability is also an increasingly important consideration for customers developing complex electronic products. Companies across Industrial, Power, Security, and Automotive & Aerospace markets are looking for partners who can support their business goals while operating responsibly. For Season Group, this commitment extends beyond meeting customer expectations - it is part of the company's mission to improve the world's living standard by designing and manufacturing products that deliver lasting value.

"Receiving the EcoVadis Silver Medal reflects the commitment of our teams across the globe to continuously improve how we operate," said Carl Hung, CEO at Season Group. "Sustainability is embedded into the way we design, manufacture, and support the products we help bring to market. This recognition reinforces our commitment to operating responsibly while supporting the evolving needs of our customers."

The EcoVadis Silver Medal represents another step in Season Group's ongoing sustainability journey. As customer expectations and supply chain requirements continue evolving, the company remains focused on strengthening its practices and creating long-term value for its customers and stakeholders.

For details on Season Group's approach to corporate responsibility, click here.

For more on EcoVadis' assessment, click here.

About Season Group

Season Group is a global electronics design and manufacturing company established in 1975, helping customers develop, industrialize, and manufacture complex electronic products. With operations across the United Kingdom, Mexico, Malaysia, and China, the company supports every stage of the product lifecycle, from New Product Introduction (NPI) and Design for Manufacturability (DFM) through to volume production and global manufacturing transfers.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/season-group-achieves-ecovadis-silver-medal-ranking-among-top-15-of-companies-assessed-globally-302849326.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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