The earthquake that struck Colombia on Monday had a magnitude of 7.4, with its epicenter in the municipality of San José del Palmar, in the department of Chocó, at a depth of 103 km, according to the Colombian Geological Service (SGC). The earthquake occurred at 7:34 a.m. and was the strongest recorded in the country so far this century. More than 200 deaths have been reported to date. The SGC said the earthquake was felt in nearly 900 population centers, reaching a maximum reported intensity of 7, corresponding to severe damage. By midday Monday, 18 aftershocks with magnitudes ranging from 1.4 ...

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