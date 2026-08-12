Miss Palestine Organisation: Miss Palestine Announces Its First National Competition in Recent History

Applications are now open to Palestinian women worldwide for Miss Palestine 2026 under the theme "Beauty Beyond Borders."

RAMALLAH, Palestine, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Miss Palestine Organisation has announced the first Miss Palestine national competition in recent history. Applications are now open for Miss Palestine 2026, inviting Palestinian women from age 18 to 35 years old in Palestine and across the diaspora to take part in a global journey of representation, leadership and cultural pride.

Hosted by Nadeen Ayoub, Miss Palestine 2022 to 2025 and the first Palestinian woman to compete at Miss Universe, the 2026 competition marks a new chapter for Palestinian women on the international stage. Guided by the theme "Beauty Beyond Borders," it brings traditional elegance together with purpose, confidence and meaningful opportunity.

Miss Palestine 2026 celebrates the complete Palestinian woman. Beauty remains part of the experience through poise, stage presence and confidence, while the wider platform is designed to amplify women's voices, showcase their talents and create opportunities that extend far beyond the stage.

"Miss Palestine is more than a title. It is a platform for Palestinian women to be seen, heard and supported, to represent our identity with confidence, share their talents with the world and create impact beyond the stage." Nadeen Ayoub

Applications and Partnerships Now Open

The organisation is currently welcoming participation across two main streams:

Contestants: All Palestinian women from Age 18 to 35 years old , living in Palestine or anywhere in the diaspora are invited to apply for a journey that includes mentorship, leadership development and cultural representation.

All Palestinian women , living in Palestine or anywhere in the diaspora are invited to apply for a journey that includes mentorship, leadership development and cultural representation. Sponsors and Partners: Brands, NGOs, cultural institutions and media organisations are invited to support a platform that celebrates Palestinian identity, advances women's visibility and delivers meaningful social and cultural impact.

Final casting will take place in Palestine and Jordan, with the grand finale scheduled for October 2026 in Jordan.

"To collaborate with Miss Palestine is to support a narrative that brings together cultural pride, social responsibility and opportunity. We are building a global platform that invests in Palestinian women, strengthens communities and inspires future generations to think bigger."

For competition information, applications and partnership enquiries, visit misspalestine.com.

About Miss Palestine Organisation

The Miss Palestine Organisation is a global cultural and beauty platform dedicated to representing Palestinian identity with dignity, confidence and excellence. By bringing together beauty, culture, leadership and advocacy, the organisation supports Palestinian women as storytellers, ambassadors and changemakers who carry their heritage and aspirations onto the world stage.

Media Contact

Email: info@misspalestine.com

WhatsApp: +970 597 580 010

Website: misspalestine.com

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