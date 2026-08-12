New online map shows renewable energy feed-in capacity across German distribution grids Fifty-three photovoltaic systems with a combined capacity of 638 kW feed into the distribution grid operated by Max Peissker in Kaulsdorf, Thuringia, while 575,136 PV systems with a combined capacity of around 13.5 GW feed into the Bayernwerk Netz grid. The figures come from a new, freely accessible online map published by the evu+ initiative, part of the Edna Federal Association for Energy Market & Communication. Updated every six months, the map shows the number and capacity of generation plants and storage ...

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