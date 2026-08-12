The government of South Korea has amended rules governing renewable energy facilities to introduce a new national limit on the setback distance local governments can impose on new projects. Under changes to the enforcement decree on renewable energy projects, approved by the cabinet this week, local governments will be permitted to establish setback requirements for solar projects of no more than 200 meters, equivalent to around five houses. The new setback distance does not apply to community-participatory power generation facilities, solar systems mounted on buildings, or PV systems installed ...

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