Stan Weaver: Greenheck DOAS HVAC Units Verified for Florida High-Wind Applications

A current 2026 engineering analysis supports equipment selection under the 2023 Florida Building Code and ASCE 7-22.

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2026 / Applicable Greenheck Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems and rooftop HVAC units have been verified through engineering analysis for demanding Florida wind-load conditions, providing consulting engineers, mechanical contractors and building owners with additional technical support when selecting rooftop equipment.

The rational analysis, completed in March 2026, verified that the evaluated Greenheck DOAS and rooftop unit configurations comply with applicable wind-load requirements of the 2023 Florida Building Code, 8th Edition, and ASCE 7-22 under the typical rooftop mounting conditions addressed by the analysis.

For Florida commercial projects, the findings can support Basis-of-Design decisions, equipment evaluations and coordination among mechanical engineers, structural engineers, contractors and equipment suppliers. The analysis confirms that applicable configurations are engineered to resist the allowable design wind pressures identified in the supporting documentation.

Project teams must still evaluate each installation individually. Final applicability depends on factors including design wind pressure, building height, exposure category, rooftop location, unit configuration, curb design, attachment requirements and review by the project's engineer of record.

"Florida projects require more than selecting equipment from a schedule," said Derrick Roberts, president of Stan Weaver. "Engineers must consider wind pressure, mounting conditions, ventilation requirements, humidity control, durability and long-term performance. Greenheck's analysis provides valuable technical documentation, while Stan Weaver helps project teams apply that information to a coordinated solution."

Wind resistance is an important consideration when specifying rooftop HVAC equipment in Florida. Selecting equipment supported by documented analysis can reduce specification uncertainty, strengthen submittal documentation and help prevent avoidable redesign, approval questions and coordination delays.

Greenheck Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems condition and deliver outdoor ventilation air independently from equipment serving the building's primary space-conditioning load. This approach helps engineers manage ventilation, temperature and humidity while supporting indoor air quality, occupant comfort and energy-performance objectives.

Greenheck DOAS solutions provide several capabilities relevant to Florida commercial Applications: Wind-load verification for applicable configurations and typical rooftop mounting conditions Airflow capacities ranging from approximately 800 to 15,000 CFM Standard factory-applied cabinet coating for exterior durability Optional ElectroFin coil coating for coastal and corrosive environments, Integrated ventilation, cooling, heating, dehumidification and energy-recovery options including local application guidance, equipment selection and project coordination from Stan Weaver.

The combination of documented wind-load performance, flexible equipment configurations and outdoor-air treatment capabilities makes Greenheck a compelling Basis-of-Design consideration for schools, healthcare facilities, offices, multifamily developments and other commercial buildings.

As a Greenheck representative in Florida, Stan Weaver works with consulting engineers, mechanical contractors, owners and facility professionals to evaluate applications, select equipment and coordinate requirements throughout design, specification, submittal, procurement and installation.

To learn more about Greenheck Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems, rooftop HVAC equipment and Florida wind-load verification, visit:

https://www.stanweaver.com/news-archive/greenheck-doas-amp-rooftop-units-built-for-florida-wind-load-compliance-2r42s-5ffd2

About Stan Weaver: Stan Weaver is a leading Florida commercial HVAC manufacturers' representative providing engineering support, application expertise, and responsive local service. With expertise spanning louvers, fans, dampers, variable frequency drives, grilles, diffusers, and advanced indoor air quality technologies-including UV solutions and bipolar ionization-Stan Weaver helps consulting engineers and contractors deliver high-performing commercial HVAC systems. As an AIR Company, Stan Weaver combines decades of trusted Florida relationships and local market expertise with the scale, shared resources, and collective manufacturer representation of AIR Control Concepts' national platform, delivering expanded capabilities while maintaining the personalized service customers have come to expect.

Media Contact:

Maria P. Celestino

Marketing Director

E: marketing@stanweaver.com

P: (813) 879.0383

SOURCE: Stan Weaver

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/greenheck-doas-hvac-units-verified-for-florida-high-wind-applications-1206218