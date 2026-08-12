The Best Breast Lift Surgery is Performed by Dr. Sessa at Sarasota Surgical Arts

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2026 / Choosing a breast lift surgeon involves more than comparing before-and-after photos or procedure pricing. As breast lift surgery in Sarasota becomes one of the most frequently requested procedures, patients are increasingly evaluating surgeons based on board certification, surgical experience, incision technique, and the ability to produce natural-looking results.

Based on these publicly available factors, Dr. Alberico J. Sessa of Sarasota Surgical Arts has emerged as one of the surgeons patients turn to for the best breast lift surgery in Sarasota. His use of the vertical mastopexy technique with a smaller lollipop incision, combined with decades of surgical experience, has contributed to increased patient interest in the practice.

What Patients Consider When Choosing a Breast Lift Surgeon?

Professional cosmetic surgery organizations recommend that patients consider several factors when evaluating a breast lift surgeon, including board certification, surgical experience, technique selection, facility accreditation, and personalized treatment planning.

According to Sarasota Surgical Arts, Dr. Sessa is dual board-certified by the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery and the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery . He has performed more than 25,000 cosmetic surgical procedures throughout his career, including thousands of breast surgeries such as breast lift, augmentation, and reduction.

Since breast anatomy, skin elasticity, and aesthetic goals vary from patient to patient, surgeons typically assess these factors when developing a treatment plan tailored to each individual's needs.

The Lollipop Incision and Vertical Mastopexy Technique

One of the factors distinguishing Dr. Sessa's approach to breast lift surgery is his use of the vertical mastopexy technique with a smaller lollipop incision. This technique involves an incision around the areola that extends vertically down to the breast crease, avoiding the longer horizontal incision associated with traditional anchor-pattern mastopexy.

According to Sarasota Surgical Arts, this approach allows Dr. Sessa to remove excess stretched skin, reshape breast tissue, raise the nipple and areola, and reduce areolar size while producing minimal scarring. Overall, the breast procedure result is a rounder, perkier breast contour with a more youthful position on the chest wall.

Breast Lift Combined With Augmentation or Reduction

Many women considering a breast lift also have concerns related to breast volume. Some desire additional fullness in the upper portion of the breast, while others seek relief from the physical discomfort of overly large breasts.

According to Sarasota Surgical Arts, Dr. Sessa may combine breast lift surgery with breast augmentation or breast reduction during the same procedure when appropriate.

For patients seeking additional structural support, Dr. Sessa may also incorporate an internal bra technique alongside the breast lift to help maintain long-term breast position. In select cases involving breast reduction, he may use a free nipple graft technique when patient anatomy makes it appropriate.

Accredited Outpatient Surgical Facility

Breast lift procedures at Sarasota Surgical Arts are performed in the practice's accredited outpatient surgical facility in Sarasota. According to the practice, surgery is typically performed using a combination of general and local anesthesia. It takes approximately two to three hours, depending on whether additional procedures such as augmentation or reduction are included.

Patients receive complete preoperative evaluation, individualized surgical planning, and structured postoperative follow-up care as part of the treatment process.

Experience and Recognition in Cosmetic Surgery

In addition to his surgical practice, Dr. Sessa serves as a Board Examiner for the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery, where he helps evaluate surgeons pursuing board certification. His training includes a cosmetic surgery fellowship through the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery , and he has contributed to peer-reviewed research and presented lectures on cosmetic surgery techniques.

His professional recognitions include SRQ Top Doctor recognition and Best Doctor designation from Florida Magazine on multiple occasions.

Sarasota Surgical Arts has received more than 500 Google reviews , with patients frequently sharing feedback about their consultation experience, communication with the team, and overall care throughout their treatment journey.

Why Patients Continue to Research Dr. Sessa for Breast Lift Surgery in Sarasota?

As patients search for the best breast lift surgery in Sarasota, consultations at Sarasota Surgical Arts often focus on specific concerns such as sagging following pregnancy, loss of upper breast fullness, nipple position, and the appearance of scars after surgery. Dr. Alberico J. Sessa evaluates each patient's breast tissue, skin elasticity, and overall proportions to determine the most appropriate surgical technique.

His use of the vertical mastopexy technique with a smaller lollipop incision, combined with dual board certification, extensive surgical experience, and ongoing contributions to cosmetic surgery education, represents many of the qualifications patients commonly consider when researching breast lift providers in Sarasota.

Media Contact:

Sarasota Surgical Arts

Phone: (941) 923-1736

Website: www.sarasotasurgicalarts.com

SOURCE: Sarasota Surgical Arts

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/who-provides-the-best-breast-lift-surgery-in-sarasota-1206387