We need a plenty of long-duration rechargeable storage in solar- and wind- dominated electricity grids for night-time, and to ride through cloudy and windless days and weeks. Fortunately, there is unlimited off-river pumped hydro: 800,000 sites around the world with 86 million GWh of combined storage which is enough to absorb nearly 3 years of global electricity production. Pumped hydro is highly mature, with more than 100 years of operating experience, and widely deployed, with over 200 GW of capacity. It has low water use because water is recycled in a closed loop, requires no mining, uses less ...

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