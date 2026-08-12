New Jumio research finds 75% of consumers are willing to verify their age online and reveals growing support for reusable identity as a proportionate path to protecting minors and personal data

Jumio, the leading provider of AI-powered identity intelligence, today released new findings from its 2026 Online Identity Study, revealing strong consumer support for protecting minors online and growing expectations for platforms to implement effective, proportionate age assurance.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260812546475/en/

The research found that 81% of global consumers think access to age-gated materials online is harmful to minors. Consumers also indicated that they are open to participating in age verification efforts, with 75% saying they are willing to verify their age online to ensure minors cannot access adult products and platforms.

While 81% also believe age verification is an important tool for preventing access to harmful or restricted content, opinions vary on who bears the ultimate responsibility. When asked who they hold most responsible for protecting minors online, respondents pointed primarily to parents (71%), followed by government agencies (22%), tech marketplaces (21%) and individual apps and websites (19%). Notably, 79% also support government action to regulate access.

While consumers support stronger protections for minors online, effective age assurance also requires their participation. The findings reveal a challenge for digital platforms: consumers want stronger safeguards, but some remain hesitant to complete identity checks or share personal information to enable them.

33% of respondents said they would avoid a platform entirely if asked to provide personal data for age verification.

38% of respondents said they would choose a less secure or less convenient platform if it meant avoiding identity checks altogether.

67% said they would feel more comfortable if they only had to share proof of eligibility rather than full personal details.

The findings underscore the balancing act facing digital platforms: delivering the level of assurance needed to effectively protect minors while making the verification experience proportionate to the risk and minimizing unnecessary friction for legitimate users. This confirms the importance of modern digital IDs, which can provide age assurance without sharing personal data. Building trust in the age assurance experience also requires organizations to explain why verification is necessary and how personal information is handled and protected.

"There's still a major trust gap around what happens to personal data during age verification. Stronger age assurance doesn't necessarily mean collecting and permanently storing large amounts of sensitive data, but consumers need to understand what information is required and why," said Joe Kaufmann, global head of privacy at Jumio. "Transparency and responsible data handling are critical to building trust and encouraging consumers to participate in the verification process."

Consumers also signaled strong interest in verification models such as reusable identity solutions that reduce repetitive checks while maintaining strong assurance. Notably, 65% said they would prefer to verify their age once and reuse that verification across multiple platforms, rather than repeating the process each time.

The research also highlights why there is no one-size-fits-all approach to age assurance. Age estimation uses a selfie to predict a person's age and produces a probabilistic signal, while age verification confirms that an individual meets a specific age threshold using information from a government-issued ID, typically supported by identity and liveness checks. While some platforms are experimenting with AI-powered age estimation tools, identity experts caution that estimated age signals may not provide enough assurance for regulated environments or higher-risk platforms.

"There's an important distinction between estimating someone's age and truly verifying it," said Jumio CEO Mark Lorion. "Age estimation may reduce friction in lower-risk situations, but when platforms require high assurance, especially where minors are involved, the strongest age assurance is a multi-layered approach using a government-issued ID and a selfie check to confirm the real person behind the credential. The focus now must be on delivering that assurance while minimizing the amount of data collected and stored."

As age verification requirements continue to expand globally, the research suggests consumers are willing to participate in stronger identity checks, but only if organizations can demonstrate transparency, privacy protection and responsible data handling. For digital platforms, building trust may depend as much on explaining how data is protected as on the verification technology itself.

Learn more about age assurance trends and modern techniques businesses can use to best protect minors online while also protecting data privacy by downloading Identity, Privacy, and Protection: The Future of Online Age Assurance.

To learn more about Jumio and its award-winning, AI-powered identity intelligence solutions, visit jumio.com.

About the Research

The Jumio 2026 Online Identity Study surveyed 8,003 adult consumers evenly distributed across the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Mexico. Censuswide fielded the survey between April 14 and April 27, 2026. Censuswide abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society which is based on the ESOMAR principles and are members of The British Polling Council.

About Jumio

Jumio helps organizations to know and trust their customers online. From account opening to ongoing monitoring, the Jumio Platform provides AI-powered identity intelligence anchored in biometric authentication, automation and data-driven insights to accurately establish, maintain and reassert trust.

Leveraging powerful automated technology including biometric screening, AI/machine learning, liveness detection and no-code orchestration with hundreds of data sources, Jumio helps to fight fraud and financial crime, onboard customers faster and meet regulatory compliance including KYC and AML. Jumio has processed more than 1 billion transactions spanning over 200 countries and territories from real-time web and mobile transactions.

Based in Sunnyvale, California, Jumio operates globally with offices and representation in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. Jumio is backed by Centana Growth Partners, Great Hill Partners and Millennium Technology Value Partners.

For more information, please visit www.jumio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260812546475/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

U.S. Media Contact

Haleigh Kent-Bryant

10Fold Communications

jumio@10fold.com

810-516-5486

APAC Media Contact

Luke Nazir

FINN Partners

Luke.Nazir@finnpartners.com

+65 8139 2504

LATAM Media Contact

Giancarlo Aracena

Sentidos Comunicaciones

giancarlo@sentidoscomunicaciones.com

+56 9 7969 5161