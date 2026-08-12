Global-e Online Ltd: Global-e Achieves Significant GMV, Revenue and Profit Expansion in the Second Quarter of 2026, Raises Outlook for the Year

GMV Increased 44% YoY and Revenue Increased 39% YoY

Adjusted EBITDA Margin Expanded 300 Basis Points YoY to 20.9%

Raising FY 2026 Outlook Across All Guidance Metrics

PETAH-TIKVA, Israel, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global-e Online Ltd. (Nasdaq: GLBE), the global e-commerce enablement platform, today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2026.

"The second quarter continued to show great top-line momentum, fueled by very strong volumes from existing merchants and the 2025 cohort of launched merchants, as well as strong initial performance from recently onboarded merchants. Given our operating leverage and the efficiency gains we are driving throughout the business using AI, our Adjusted EBITDA margin showed a significant step up of 300 basis points compared with last year, reaching over 20%," said Amir Schlachet, Founder and CEO of Global-e. "Given the strong results through the first half of 2026 and the trends that we are seeing in the market today, we expect 2026 revenue growth to show meaningful year-on-year acceleration, and we remain ahead of our long-term growth targets."

Q2 2026 Financial Results

GMV 1 in the second quarter of 2026 was $2,089 million, an increase of 44% year over year

in the second quarter of 2026 was $2,089 million, an increase of 44% year over year Revenue in the second quarter of 2026 was $299.0 million, an increase of 39% year over year, of which service fees revenue was $139.4 million and fulfillment services revenue was $159.6 million

Non-GAAP gross profit 2 in the second quarter of 2026 was $135.4 million, an increase of 36% year over year. GAAP gross profit in the second quarter of 2026 was $131.9 million

in the second quarter of 2026 was $135.4 million, an increase of 36% year over year. GAAP gross profit in the second quarter of 2026 was $131.9 million Non-GAAP gross margin 2 in the second quarter of 2026 was 45.3%, compared to 46.5% in the second quarter of 2025. GAAP gross margin in the second quarter of 2026 was 44.1%

in the second quarter of 2026 was 45.3%, compared to 46.5% in the second quarter of 2025. GAAP gross margin in the second quarter of 2026 was 44.1% Adjusted EBITDA 3 in the second quarter of 2026 was $62.4 million compared to $38.5 million in the second quarter of 2025, up 62% year over year

in the second quarter of 2026 was $62.4 million compared to $38.5 million in the second quarter of 2025, up 62% year over year Non-GAAP net profit 4 in the second quarter of 2026 was $64.9 million compared to $37.9 million in the second quarter of 2025. Net profit in the second quarter of 2026 was $47.7 million

in the second quarter of 2026 was $64.9 million compared to $37.9 million in the second quarter of 2025. Net profit in the second quarter of 2026 was $47.7 million Free Cash Flow5 generated in the second quarter of 2026 was $73.2 million compared to $63.5 million generated in the second quarter of 2025. Net cash provided by operating activities in the second quarter of 2026 was $73.6 million





Recent Business Highlights

Continued strong volume trends from both existing and recently launched merchants

from both existing and recently launched merchants Continued progress on Shopify Managed Markets Version 2.0 Managed Markets now available in Canada and the UK, expanding availability beyond the US for the first time Migrated the remaining merchants from Version 1.0 to Version 2.0, with very positive initial merchant feedback

Version 2.0 Continued to launch with enterprise brands across geographies and verticals in Q2 2026, including: European and UK brands such as: Italian brands Ferrari , the legendary Italian supercar maker; and Manebí , the espadrille specialist German brands 6PM , the contemporary streetwear label; and Mikuta , the influencer-founded fashion brand Swedish brands Malina , the Stockholm-based fashion house; and C'est Normal , a fashion and lifestyle brand for men French brands Officine Universelle Buly , the luxury artisanal fragrances brand, which is part of the LVMH group; and J.M. Weston , the master shoemaker UK brands such as Naked Wolfe , the sneaker brand; and N.Peal , the historic cashmere brand North American brands such as: The ROOT Brands , the fast-growing wellness and supplement company; Buffbunny , the popular fitness and activewear brand; Dolce Vita , the contemporary footwear brand from the Steve Madden family; Six Zero Pickleball , the fast-growing paddle brand; and McLaren Golf , the recently launched brand of golf gear from the McLaren racing team APAC brands such as: Universal Music Japan where Global-e launched a second brand with the label - All Things Golden , the Australian boutique label; and Korean fashion labels ADERERROR and The Loeil

across geographies and verticals in Q2 2026, including: Expanded scope of business with a number of merchants, such as: FIGS - continued to expand, opening additional countries across APAC Pokémon - expanded to support significantly more volume tied to its highly anticipated, viral product drops Peter Millar and G/FORE - the Richemont golf-wear brands that launched last quarter, expanded into additional UK markets Isabel Marant - the French luxury fashion house, expanded into additional markets

of business with a number of merchants, such as: Executed $68 million of share repurchases in Q2 2026, completing the 2025 share repurchase plan of $200 million. On June 4, 2026, the Global-e Board of Directors authorized a new, incremental $500 million share repurchase plan





Q3 2026 and Full Year Outlook

Global-e is introducing third quarter guidance and is increasing the full year guidance, as follows:

Q3 2026 FY 2026 Previous FY 2026 (in millions) GMV(1) $1,995 - $2,045 $8,810 - $9,110 $8,530 - $8,880 Revenue $308.5 - $315.5 $1,305 - $1,355 $1,220 - $1,280 Adjusted EBITDA(3) $58.5 - $62.5 $278 - $300 $264.5 - $289.5

Included within the guidance ranges above, Passport is expected to contribute:

Q3 2026 GMV 1 : ~$20 million (of Merchant of Record business) Revenue: $24-26 million Adjusted EBITDA 3 : under $1 million

FY 2026 (H2 2026 contribution): GMV 1 : ~$60 million (of Merchant of Record business) Revenue: $55-59 million Adjusted EBITDA 3 : $3-4 million



1 Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) is a key operating metric. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Operating Metrics" for additional information regarding this metric.

2 Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Operating Metrics" for additional information regarding these metrics.

3 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Operating Metrics" for additional information regarding this metric, including the reconciliations to Net Profit (Loss), its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Profit (Loss), its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort because items that impact this GAAP financial measure are not within the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. These items may include, but are not limited to income tax (benefit) expenses, financial expenses (income), net, stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, commercial agreement asset amortization, amortization of acquired intangibles, and merger-related contingent consideration. Such information may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable impact on the Company's future financial results.

4 Non-GAAP net profit is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Operating Metrics" for additional information regarding this metric, including the reconciliations to Net Profit (Loss), its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

5 Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Operating Metrics" for additional information regarding this metric, including the reconciliation to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Conference Call Information:

Global-e will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, August 12, 2026.

The call will be available, live, to interested parties by dialing:

United States/Canada Toll Free: 1-800-717-1738 International Toll: 1-646-307-1865

A live webcast will also be available in the Investor Relations section of Global-e's website at: https://investors.global-e.com/news-events/events-presentations

Approximately two hours after completion of the live call, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's web site and will remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

The press release with the financial results will be accessible on the Company's Investor Relations website prior to the conference call.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Operating Metrics

To supplement Global-e's financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America, or GAAP, Global-e considers certain financial measures and key performance metrics that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP including:

Non-GAAP gross profit, which Global-e defines as gross profit adjusted for amortization of acquired intangibles included in cost of revenue. Non-GAAP gross margin is calculated as Non-GAAP gross profit divided by revenues

Adjusted EBITDA, which Global-e defines as net profit (loss) adjusted for income tax (benefit) expenses, financial expenses (income), net, stock-based compensation expenses, depreciation and amortization, commercial agreement asset amortization, amortization of acquired intangibles, and merger-related contingent consideration. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.

Non-GAAP net profit, which Global-e defines as net profit adjusted for stock-based compensation, commercial agreement asset amortization, amortization of acquired intangibles, and merger-related contingent consideration.

Non-GAAP net profit per share, which Global-e defines as Non-GAAP net profit divided by GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted.

Free Cash Flow, which Global-e defines as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less the purchase of property and equipment.





Global-e also uses Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) as a key operating metric. Gross Merchandise Value or GMV is defined as the combined amount we collect from the shopper and the merchant for all components of a given transaction, including products, duties and taxes and shipping.

The aforementioned key performance indicators and non-GAAP financial measures are used, in conjunction with GAAP measures, by management and our board of directors to assess our performance, including the preparation of Global-e's annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, for financial and operational decision-making, to evaluate the effectiveness of Global-e's business strategies, and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. These measures are frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are appropriate measures of operating performance because they remove the impact of certain items that we believe do not directly reflect our core operations, and permit investors to view performance using the same tools that we use to budget, forecast, make operating and strategic decisions, and evaluate historical performance.

Global-e's definition of Non-GAAP measures may differ from the definition used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may not publish these metrics or similar metrics. Furthermore, these metrics have certain limitations in that they do not include the impact of certain expenses that are reflected in our consolidated statement of operations that are necessary to run our business. Thus, Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, not as substitutes for, or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the reconciliation tables provided below. The accompanying reconciliation tables have more details on the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures and the related reconciliations between these financial measures.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains estimates and forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding our future strategy and projected Q3 2026 and full year 2026 guidance for revenue, GMV, Adjusted EBITDA and other future financial and operational results, growth strategy, long-term financial or operational targets, and plans and objectives of management for future operations, including, among others, expansion in new and existing markets, the launch of large enterprise merchants, our competitive positioning and market leadership, and our ongoing partnership with Shopify, acquisitions and the expected contributions, integration and performance of acquired businesses, including Passport, the continued expansion of our value-added services, including Duty Drawback and customs reclaim programs, the anticipated expansion of Managed Markets Version 2.0, go-to-market initiatives, share repurchases, product innovation and platform enhancements, including omnichannel fulfillment capabilities such as Buy Online Pickup In Store (BOPIS), are forward-looking statements. As the words "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "target," "seek," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "contemplate," "possible," "project," "forecast," "outlook," "goal" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Global-e believes there is a reasonable basis for its expectations and beliefs, but they are inherently uncertain. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this announcement, including but not limited to, our rapid growth and growth rates in recent periods may not be indicative of future growth; our ability to retain existing merchants and to attract new merchants; our ability to anticipate merchant needs or develop or integrate new functionality or enhance our existing platforms to meet those needs; the impact of imposed tariffs or other trade regulations on our business and financial results; our ability to implement and use artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies successfully; our ability to compete in our industry; our reliance on third-parties, including our ability to realize the benefits of any strategic alliances, joint ventures, or partnership arrangements and to integrate our platforms with third-party platforms; our ability to adapt our platform and services for the Shopify platforms; our ability to develop or maintain the functionality of our platforms, including real or perceived errors, failures, vulnerabilities, or bugs in our platforms; our history of net losses; our ability to manage our growth and manage expansion into additional markets and the introduction of new platforms and offerings; our ability to accommodate increased volumes during peak seasons and events; our ability to effectively expand our marketing and sales capabilities; our expectations regarding our revenue, expenses and operations; our ability to operate internationally; our reliance on third-party services, including third-party providers of cross-docking services and third-party data centers, in our platforms and services and harm to our reputation by our merchants' or third-party service providers' unethical business practices; our operation as a merchant of record for sales conducted using our platform; regulatory requirements and additional fees related to payment transactions through our e-commerce platforms could be costly and difficult to comply with; compliance and third-party risks related to anti-money laundering, anti-corruption, anti-bribery, regulations, economic sanctions and export control laws and import regulations and restrictions; changes in customs, duty drawback or trade compliance regulations that could affect the availability or scope of our Duty Drawback programs; our business's reliance on the personal importation model; our ability to securely store personal information of merchants and shoppers; increases in shipping rates; fluctuations in the exchange rate of foreign currencies has impacted and could continue to impact our results of operations; our ability to offer high quality support; our ability to expand the number of merchants using our platforms and increase our GMV and to enhance our reputation and awareness of our platforms; our ability to adapt to emerging or evolving regulatory developments, changing laws, regulations, standards and technological changes related to privacy, data protection, data security and machine learning technology and generative artificial intelligence; our role in the fulfilment chain of the merchants, which may cause third parties to confuse us with the merchants; our ability to establish and protect intellectual property rights; and our use of open-source software which may pose particular risks to our proprietary software technologies; our dependency on our executive officers and other key employees and our ability to hire and retain skilled key personnel, including our ability to enforce non-compete agreements we enter into with our employees; litigation for a variety of claims which we may be subject to; the adoption by merchants of a D2C model; our anticipated cash needs and our estimates regarding our capital requirements and our needs for additional financing; our ability to maintain our corporate culture; our ability to maintain an effective system of disclosure controls and internal control over financial reporting; our ability to accurately estimate judgments relating to our critical accounting policies; changes in tax laws or regulations to which we are subject, including the enactment of legislation implementing changes in taxation of international business activities and the adoption of other corporate tax reform policies; requirements to collect sales or other taxes relating to the use of our platforms and services in jurisdictions where we have not historically done so; global events or conditions in individual markets such as financial and credit market fluctuations, war, climate change, and macroeconomic events; risks relating to our ordinary shares, including our share price, the concentration of our share ownership with insiders, our status as a foreign private issuer, provisions of Israeli law and our amended and restated articles of association and actions of activist shareholders; risks related to our incorporation and location in Israel, including risks related to the ongoing war and related hostilities; and the other risks and uncertainties described in Global-e's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on March 26, 2026 and other documents filed with or furnished by Global-e from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

About Global-E Online Ltd.

Global-e (Nasdaq: GLBE) is the world's leading platform enabling and accelerating global, Direct-To-Consumer e-commerce. The chosen partner of over 1,500 brands and retailers across North America, EMEA and APAC, Global-e makes selling internationally as simple as selling domestically. The company enables merchants to increase the conversion of international traffic into sales by offering online shoppers in over 200 destinations worldwide a seamless, localized shopping experience. Global-e's end-to-end e-commerce solutions combine best-in-class localization capabilities, big-data best-practice business intelligence models, streamlined international logistics and vast global e-commerce experience, enabling international shoppers to buy seamlessly online and retailers to sell to, and from, anywhere in the world. For more information, please visit: www.global-e.com.

Investor Contact:

Alan Katz

Global-e Investor Relations

IR@global-e.com

Press Contact:

Allison Grey

Headline Media

allison@headline.media

+1 323 283 8176

Global-E Online Ltd.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands) Period Ended December 31, June 30, 2025 2026 (Audited) (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents - 245,860 - 285,356 Short-term deposits 302,829 170,392 Accounts receivable, net 55,706 78,632 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 126,470 124,225 Marketable securities 74,147 74,660 Funds receivable, including cash in banks 181,650 157,784 Total current assets 986,662 891,049 Property and equipment, net 11,234 10,832 Operating lease right-of-use assets 20,496 21,355 Deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs, noncurrent 4,242 4,136 Long-term investments and other long-term assets 11,838 12,058 Commercial agreement asset 531 - Goodwill 375,399 375,399 Intangible assets, net 52,385 40,429 Total long-term assets 476,125 464,209 Total assets - 1,462,787 - 1,355,258 Liabilities and Shareholders'Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable - 91,585 - 80,767 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 231,665 186,019 Funds payable to Customers 181,650 157,784 Short term operating lease liabilities 5,053 6,005 Total current liabilities 509,953 430,575 Long-term liabilities: Long term operating lease liabilities 18,449 19,395 Deferred tax liabilities, net 286 65 Other long-term liabilities 1,415 1,567 Total liabilities - 530,103 - 451,602 Shareholders' equity: Share capital and additional paid-in capital 1,466,231 1,487,435 Accumulated comprehensive income (loss) 2,800 1,435 Accumulated deficit (536,347 - (585,214 - Total shareholders' equity 932,684 903,656 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity - 1,462,787 - 1,355,258

Global-E Online Ltd.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2025

2026

2025

2026

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Revenue - 214,877 - 299,000 - 404,759 - 551,086 Cost of revenue 117,206 167,127 223,004 304,333 Gross profit 97,671 131,873 181,755 246,753 Operating expenses: Research and development 30,733 34,979 58,871 67,954 Sales and marketing 43,957 35,820 107,895 70,252 General and administrative 12,468 16,395 23,661 30,896 Total operating expenses 87,158 87,194 190,427 169,102 Operating profit (loss) 10,513 44,679 (8,672 - 77,651 Financial expenses (income), net (978 - (4,711 - (2,848 - (3,257 - Profit (loss) before income taxes 11,491 49,390 (5,824 - 80,908 Income taxes 1,000 1,667 1,541 2,830 Net profit (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders - 10,491 - 47,723 - (7,365 - - 78,078 Net profit (loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic - 0.06 - 0.28 - (0.04 - - 0.47 Net profit (loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, diluted - 0.06 - 0.27 - (0.04 - - 0.45 Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic 169,788,923 167,537,484 169,569,068 167,896,222 Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, diluted 175,588,437 175,124,595 169,569,068 175,201,559

Global-E Online Ltd.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2026 2025 2026 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Operating activities Net profit (loss) - 10,491 - 47,723 - (7,365 - - 78,078 Adjustments to reconcile net profit (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 571 610 1,107 1,215 Share-based compensation expense 10,058 11,032 18,851 20,982 Commercial agreement asset 12,927 - 49,944 531 Amortization of intangible assets 4,402 5,978 8,804 11,956 Changes in accrued interest and exchange rate on short-term deposits (1,383 - (408 - (2,225 - (413 - Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign currency (6,045 - (178 - (7,522 - (1,383 - Accounts receivable 4,523 (34,483 - 10,994 (22,926 - Prepaid expenses and other assets 23,615 (3,863 - (4,790 - 1,518 Funds receivable (3,884 - (13,706 - (13,066 - (9,331 - Long-term investments and other receivables (298 - (397 - (197 - (81 - Funds payable to customers 4,893 41,605 (30,607 - (23,867 - Operating lease ROU assets 960 1,075 2,024 2,115 Deferred contract acquisition costs (210 - 56 (311 - 84 Accounts payable (14,324 - 14,941 (26,699 - (10,818 - Accrued expenses and other liabilities 17,887 3,776 (5,823 - (45,500 - Operating lease liabilities 773 (123 - (210 - (1,076 - Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 64,956 73,638 (7,091 - 1,084 Investing activities Investment in marketable securities (1,911 - (2,220 - (19,679 - (6,626 - Proceeds from marketable securities 699 1,940 1,698 5,331 Purchases of short-term investments (114,000 - (17,900 - (184,972 - (130,880 - Purchases of long-term investments - - - (136 - Proceeds from short-term investments 44,000 150,800 111,059 263,730 Purchases of property and equipment (1,440 - (452 - (1,988 - (813 - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (72,652 - 132,168 (93,882 - 130,606 Financing activities Repurchase of shares - (67,999 - - (126,944 - Proceeds from exercise of share options 191 86 401 167 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 191 (67,913 - 401 (126,777 - Exchange rate differences on balances of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 6,045 178 7,522 1,383 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (1,460 - 138,071 (93,050 - 6,296 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash-beginning of period 240,092 243,140 331,682 374,915 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash-end of period - 238,632 - 381,211 - 238,632 - 381,211

Global-E Online Ltd.

SELECTED OTHER DATA

(In thousands) Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2025

2026

2025

2026

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) Key performance metrics Gross Merchandise Value 1,453,884 2,088,716 2,696,398 3,830,837 Adjusted EBITDA (a) 38,471 62,424 70,034 112,583 Revenue by Category Service fees 102,853 48 - 139,427 47 - 186,836 46 - 260,246 47 - Fulfillment services 112,024 52 - 159,573 53 - 217,923 54 - 290,840 53 - Total revenue - 214,877 100 - - 299,000 100 - - 404,759 100 - - 551,086 100 - Revenue by merchant outbound region United States 117,483 55 - 151,380 51 - 218,037 54 - 277,759 50 - United Kingdom 41,474 19 - 58,270 19 - 83,221 21 - 105,540 19 - European Union 38,738 18 - 57,378 19 - 72,268 18 - 110,782 20 - Israel 416 0 - 247 0 - 817 0 - 614 0 - Other 16,766 8 - 31,725 11 - 30,416 7 - 56,391 11 - Total revenue - 214,877 100 - - 299,000 100 - - 404,759 100 - - 551,086 100 -

(a) See reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA table

Global-E Online Ltd.

RECONCILIATION TO Non-GAAP GROSS PROFIT

(In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2026 2025 2026 (Unaudited)

Gross Profit 97,671 131,873 181,755 246,753 Amortization of acquired intangibles included in cost of revenue 2,198 3,574 4,395 7,149 Non-GAAP gross profit 99,869 135,447 186,150 253,902

Global-E Online Ltd.

RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2025

2026

2025

2026

(Unaudited) Net profit (loss) 10,491 47,723 (7,365 - 78,078 Income tax (benefit) expenses 1,000 1,667 1,541 2,830 Financial expenses (income), net (978 - (4,711 - (2,848 - (3,257 - Stock-based compensation: Cost of revenue 254 304 520 559 Research and development 4,501 4,545 8,128 8,993 Selling and marketing 1,633 1,641 3,070 3,261 General and administrative 3,670 4,542 7,133 8,169 Total stock-based compensation 10,058 11,032 18,851 20,982 Depreciation and amortization 571 610 1,107 1,215 Commercial agreement asset amortization 12,927 - 49,944 531 Amortization of acquired intangibles 4,402 5,978 8,804 11,956 Merger related contingent consideration - 125 - 248 Adjusted EBITDA 38,471 62,424 70,034 112,583

Global-E Online Ltd.

RECONCILIATION TO FREE CASH FLOW

(In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2026 2025 2026 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities 64,956 73,638 (7,091 - 1,084 Purchase of property and equipment (1,440 - (452 - (1,988 - (813 - Free Cash Flow 63,516 73,186 (9,079 - 271