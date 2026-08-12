Gamehaus Holdings Inc.: Gamehaus Announces Strategic Shift Toward AI-Generated Content

Company to Concentrate Resources on Generative Content Tooling and the Creator Ecosystem; Existing Casual Game Portfolio to Be Managed for Cash Flow and Profitability

SHANGHAI, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gamehaus Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GMHS) ("Gamehaus" or the "Company"), a technology-driven mobile game publisher, today announced a shift in its strategic focus toward artificial intelligence("AI")-generated content. Under the revised strategy, the Company will progressively optimize its third-party publishing business in casual titles, and in particular in the social casino category, and will direct its resources toward the development and distribution of AI-generated content.

In connection with this shift, the Company has begun managing its existing portfolio of casual and social casino titles on a cash flow- and profitability-oriented basis, with user acquisition and operating expenditure allocated according to return on investment rather than scale of installed base. This approach took effect during the current quarter and applies across the existing game portfolio.

The strategic shift reflects both the Company's assessment of structural conditions in the casual publishing market and its view of the opportunity presented by generative technologies. In the casual category, user acquisition economics have been reshaped in recent years by several converging factors: the contraction of addressable audiences in mature markets, the reduction in attribution and targeting signal available to advertisers on major mobile platforms, and sustained competition for paid media inventory. Together, these factors have compressed the margin available at the publishing layer of the value chain. At the same time, the Company believes that generative technologies are altering the cost structure of content production itself - shortening development cycles, lowering the marginal cost of producing and iterating on content, and, most significantly, broadening the range of participants able to produce content at all.

Gamehaus intends to move into the content creation process by developing AI-based content generation tools and making them available to third-party creators, including game developers. These tools are designed to support content creation by both internal teams and external creators, and the Company ultimately expects its AI-powered content generation capabilities to enable a broader creator ecosystem to drive content production. The Company also expects to maintain a small-scale in-house development and testing function, principally to validate and refine its tools. The intended principal driver of content supply under this strategy is the creator economy those tools are designed to enable.

The Company's initial focus within AI-generated content is casual mobile games. Earlier this year, Gamehaus completed a minority equity investment in a promising early-stage studio focused on AI-driven game generation, whose work includes AI-assisted art, asset and level generation pipelines for casual game content. The Company intends to leverage AI-powered content creation capabilities of this kind and combine them with its existing publishing infrastructure, user acquisition platform and live-operations function, which together serve a global user base across major mobile app stores.

Over time, the Company intends to position itself as an AI-enabled content generation and distribution platform. Gamehaus believes that the applicability of AI-powered generative tools is not limited to casual games, and that comparable changes in production economics are emerging in short-form animated drama and in interactive formats that combine short-form drama with gameplay. The Company is evaluating opportunities in these areas and will provide further information if and when there is a material development to report.

"We are choosing to build the Company around where content value is being created, rather than defending a position in a part of the value chain that is structurally narrowing," said Mr. Yimin Cai, Chief Executive Officer of Gamehaus, "That means running our existing portfolio for cash flow and returns rather than for scale, and putting our resources behind the tools that let creators produce content. We do not think the winning position here is to make everything ourselves. We think it is to give a large number of creators the ability to make things they could not make before, and to distribute what they make."

About Gamehaus

Gamehaus Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven global mobile game publisher dedicated to bridging creative studios and players worldwide. With a portfolio spanning mid-core and casual games, Gamehaus delivers full-stack publishing support across market insights, user growth, live-ops, data analytics and monetization optimization. With a vision to be the go-to partner for creative teams, the Company specializes in combining global publishing reach with AI- and data-powered solutions to help partners build lasting success. As part of its strategic evolution, the Company intends to increasingly focused on AI-generated content to enable scalable content production across a broad ecosystem of creators and game developers. For more information, please visit https://ir.gamehaus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company's business plan and outlook. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may", or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results due to various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those described under the "Risk Factors" section in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

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SOURCE Gamehaus Holdings Inc.