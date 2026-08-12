Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2026) - Kodiak Copper Corp. (TSXV: KDK) (OTCQX: KDKCF) (FSE: 5DD1) (the "Company" or "Kodiak") today provides an update on its fully funded 2026 exploration program at its 100%-owned MPD copper-gold porphyry project in southern British Columbia. Notably, the Company's recent 3D Induced Polarization survey has identified a large, untested chargeability anomaly adjacent to the current Mineral Resource at the South deposit.

Highlights

The 2026 program is advancing on schedule with two diamond drill rigs currently operating. A total of 16,500 metres is planned and drilling is expected to continue into Q4 2026. The Company has drilled a total of 6,348 meters in 32 core holes to date.

The 2026 drill program commenced at the Ketchan deposit, which is interpreted to have significant expansion potential. A total of 5,301 meters in 26 core holes has been drilled at Ketchan to date. In addition, 1047 meters in 6 core holes have been drilled to date at the West deposit which hosts near-surface, high-grade mineralization. Figure 1

Initial assay results for the 2026 drilling will be reported within a month, with further results released throughout the autumn and winter.

A recently completed 3D Induced Polarization ("3D-IP") survey identified a large, new exploration target adjacent to the east of the South deposit in an area with limited historical work. The target has been slated for drilling in 2026. Figure 1, 2 & 3

The target is a chargeability anomaly which extends over 900 metres and is similar to the 3D-IP anomaly associated with the South deposit. The two anomalies are separated by a magnetic low feature interpreted to be a fault. Available data suggests the new 3D-IP anomaly may represent a fault displaced extension of the South deposit porphyry system. Figure 2 & 3

Kodiak's 2026 drill program focuses on expanding the initial Mineral Resource estimate ("MRE") at MPD by drilling multiple deposits. All seven deposits in the MRE are open to expansion and an updated MRE is planned for Q1 2027.

In addition, several of the 36 prospective exploration targets identified to date will be evaluated by drill testing as part Kodiak's 2026 exploration program.

"Our 2026 exploration program continues to advance well, and we are encouraged by the results we are seeing to date," said Claudia Tornquist, President and CEO of Kodiak Copper. "The newly identified 3D-IP anomaly is particularly exciting, as it represents a large geophysical target that could indicate an extension of the South deposit. The significant scale of the anomaly exemplifies the opportunity to further expand mineralization and highlights the considerable exploration upside at MPD. We look forward to drilling this compelling target this year alongside several other priority targets for resource growth and new discovery."





Figure 1: Overview Map MPD Project, Southern BC

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Figure 2: Plan View of the 3D-IP Chargeability Model with a Copper-in-Soils Background

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The 2026 Volterra 3D Induced Polarization survey consisted of 29 lines spaced 100-150 metres apart and varying in length from 400 to 1,600 metres. The 5.2 km2 area covered the South and Adit deposits, extending the historical 3D-IP data coverage to the east. A second grid consisting of 18 lines with a station spacing varying between 150 metres and 350 metres extended the coverage to the west, facilitating the collection of Audio_Magnetotelluric data over both grids and including the Adit, South and West deposits. The 3D-IP inversion model shown in Figures 2 and 3 was generated from voltage measurements taken 30 ms after the inducing current was turned off.





Figure 3: View of the 3D-IP Chargeability Model Looking North

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Dave Skelton, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has approved and verified the technical information in this news release. The company has not independently validated the historical component of the soil results referenced herein, therefore the reader is cautioned about the accuracy of the data.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Kodiak Copper Corp.

Claudia Tornquist

President & CEO

About Kodiak Copper Corp.

Kodiak is focused on advancing its copper porphyry projects in Canada and the USA, which host known mineral discoveries with the potential to hold large-scale deposits. Kodiak Copper's most advanced asset is the 100% owned MPD copper-gold porphyry project in the prolific Quesnel Terrane in south-central British Columbia, Canada, an established mining region with producing mines and excellent infrastructure. MPD exhibits all the hallmarks of a large, multi-centered porphyry district with the potential for future economic development. The initial Mineral Resource Estimate published in 2025 outlines seven substantial deposits and underscores the scale and potential of the project. All known deposits remain open to expansion, and numerous targets across the property have yet to be tested. Kodiak continues to systematically explore MPD's district-scale potential with the goal of delivering new discoveries and building further critical mass toward being the region's next mine. The Company also holds the Mohave copper-molybdenum-silver porphyry project in Arizona, USA, near the world-class Bagdad mine.

Kodiak's founder and Chairman is Chris Taylor who is well-known for his gold discovery success with Great Bear Resources. Kodiak is also part of Discovery GroupTM led by John Robins, one of the most successful mining entrepreneurs in Canada.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement (Safe Harbor Statement): This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward looking statements concerning the Company's exploration plans. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with conditions in the equity financing markets, and assumptions and risks regarding receipt of regulatory and shareholder approvals.

Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward looking statements in this press release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

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Source: Kodiak Copper Corp.