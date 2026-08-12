Bluwhale Makes Inc. 5000 Debut by Putting AI Agents to Work for Consumers

First-time honoree is building a consumer operating system where AI agents manage and grow an individual's financial life

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2026 / Bluwhale , the AI-native financial operating system bringing AI agents directly to consumers, today announced that it has been named to the Inc. 5000 for the first time, ranking No. 2372 on the 2026 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

The ranking reflects Bluwhale's revenue growth from 2022 through 2025, when it scaled the decentralized AI network that now underpins its consumer-facing agent infrastructure. The company's next chapter is focused on one of AI's least-developed frontiers: agents that work continuously for individuals, not only inside enterprises.

Consumers are already looking to AI for financial guidance, but trust has not caught up. A new Gallup survey conducted with Edward Jones and reported by The Associated Press found that 18% of U.S. adults who sought financial guidance used AI tools in the past year, rising to roughly one in four among Gen Z and millennial guidance-seekers. Yet only 3% of U.S. adults expressed a great deal of confidence in AI's financial expertise.

"Enterprise agents are built around workflows. Consumer agents have to be built around a person," said Han Jin, co-founder and CEO of Bluwhale. "That means understanding the context of that person's financial life, working within limits the user sets and being accountable for every action. The opportunity is not another place to ask questions. It is infrastructure that keeps working on the consumer's behalf. Being named to the Inc. 5000 list is an honor and represents the growth and acceptance we have attained in the market."

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance-it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Consumer agents need context, permission, and proof

To work on behalf of an individual, an agent needs more than a prompt. It needs current context across the user's financial life and clear rules governing what it can access and do. Bluwhale connects bank accounts, cards, brokerages, exchanges, wallets and digital assets, then lets users set permissions around each agent. Blockchain infrastructure and zero-knowledge proofs provide a verifiable layer beneath the AI, creating an auditable record of what information the agent used, what it recommended and what it did.

Users can test agents with virtual USDT before connecting real financial accounts. The system is designed to monitor continuously, identify a relevant change and either recommend or carry out a permitted action, depending on the user's settings.

"Trust is what turns an agent from a demo into a consumer product," Jin said. "The agent should be able to act, but never outside the boundaries the user has set. People need to see what it saw, why it acted and what changed afterward. That record is as important as the action itself."

The network behind the consumer product

Bluwhale's consumer product is built on a decentralized network that now reaches more than 3.8 million unique users and has processed more than 100 million agent transactions across more than 80 chains. Its consumer platform reports 160,000 daily active users, $6.8 million in capital managed by agents and access to 6,000 financial products. In 2025, Bluwhale closed a $10 million strategic Series A backed by UOB Venture Management, SBI Holdings, Sui, Tezos, Cardano, Arbitrum and Movement Labs among others. In 2026, it extended that foundation into its consumer financial operating system across web and mobile.

The ranking also marks a return to Inc. for Jin, whom the publication named to its 30 Under 30 list in 2017 for his earlier company, Lucid VR.

About the Inc. 5000

The Inc. 5000 ranks U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit and independent companies according to percentage revenue growth over three years. For the 2026 list, companies were evaluated on revenue growth from 2022 to 2025 and were required to generate at least $100,000 in 2022 and $2 million in 2025. The complete list is available at inc.com/inc5000 .

About Bluwhale

Bluwhale is building an AI-native financial operating system for a world in which money is distributed across banks, brokerages, wallets, stablecoins and digital assets. By combining AI agents, financial intelligence and decentralized infrastructure, Bluwhale gives users one view of their financial lives and tools to act while retaining control of their data, accounts and permissions. For more information, visit bluwhale.com .

Media Contact

Erica Zeidenberg | PR for Bluwhale

erica@hottomato.net

SOURCE: Bluwhale

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/bluwhale-makes-inc.-5000-debut-by-putting-ai-agents-to-work-for-consu-1206252