Delivered through FNZ, LegadoSign will support thousands of customer signatures each month across Aberdeen Adviser's individual customer onboarding journeys

UK fintech Legado has announced that Aberdeen Adviser has adopted LegadoSign to support secure digital signing across key customer onboarding documents.

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LegadoSign selected by Aberdeen Adviser to power secure digital onboarding at scale

Delivered through FNZ, the implementation introduces LegadoSign for key onboarding forms as part of Aberdeen Adviser's individual customer onboarding process.

The platform replaces Aberdeen Adviser's previous signature process with a fully supported solution, backed by ongoing product support from Legado. It is expected to support thousands of customer signatures each month across Aberdeen Adviser's onboarding journeys.

Legado's platform enables regulated firms to securely send, sign, store and evidence important documents through one electronic signing platform. Designed for regulated environments, it supports Advanced Electronic Signature requirements and provides clear audit trails, giving firms confidence that key customer documents have been signed, evidenced and stored securely.

Josif Grace, Founder and CEO of Legado, said

"Customer onboarding is one of those moments where simplicity, security and trust really matter. We're delighted to support Aberdeen Adviser and FNZ in making important signing journeys smoother for customers and easier to manage operationally. This is exactly where LegadoSign adds value, by helping regulated firms modernise high-volume customer interactions without adding unnecessary complexity."

Derek Smith, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Aberdeen Adviser, said

"Digital signing is an important part of making onboarding simpler and more efficient for our customers. Working with FNZ and Legado gives us a secure, supported platform that can handle key customer documents at scale while maintaining the controls and confidence expected in a regulated environment."

Legado works with financial institutions including FNZ, Quilter, Scottish Building Society, Moneyhub and Co-op, helping organisations modernise customer communications, document workflows and signing journeys.

Notes to editors

About Aberdeen Adviser

Aberdeen's Adviser business provides financial planning solutions and technology for UK financial advisers, enabling them to create value for their businesses and their clients.

Adviser offers a combination of tools and services personalised to the needs of IFAs, including access to the full suite of investment solutions that Aberdeen offers as well as a wide range of open architecture investment options.

As at 31 December 2025, Adviser business managed and administered £80.4bn of client assets.

www.aberdeenadviser.com

About Aberdeen Group plc

Aberdeen is a leading Wealth Investments group, working to help millions of customers and clients turn their financial goals into reality. As at 31 December 2025, Aberdeen managed and administered £556bn of client and customer assets across its three core business, interactive investor, Adviser and Investments.

www.aberdeenplc.com

The value of investments and the income from them can go down as well as up and investors may get back less than the amount invested.

Aberdeen Platform Limited, provider of Wrap platform, is registered in Scotland (SC180203) at 1 George Street, Edinburgh EH2 2LL and authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

About Legado

For more information on Legado, please visit:

https://www.joinlegado.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260812469344/en/

Contacts:

Media contact:

Nick Freer

nick@freerconsultancy.com