Southern Energy Renewables Inc.: Southern Energy Renewables Positions for Global Energy Competition with a Focus on China, Military & Space, and Fossil-Fuel Price Parity, with 1.8 Billion Revenue and 900 Million EBITDA Merger

Southern Energy Renewables underscores a path to competing with established fossil-fuel and Chinese chemical and fuel producers without relying on permanent tax incentives

NEW ORLEANS, LA / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2026 / Southern Energy Renewables is developing a business model built around a straightforward proposition: renewable fuels and chemicals must compete on economics-not simply on environmental benefits or government incentives.

The company's objective is to produce fuels and chemicals at fossil-fuel price parity, creating products capable of competing in the marketplace on cost while reducing dependence on conventional hydrocarbon feedstocks.

Competing With China on Cost and Scale

China has established a formidable position across global manufacturing and chemical markets through enormous production capacity, integrated supply chains and aggressive cost structures. Southern Energy Renewables believes the next generation of American energy and chemical manufacturing must meet that competition directly.

"We are not building a business that needs to be protected from China and supports American Energy Independence" said Nevin Smalls, Chief Strategy Officer of Southern Energy Renewables. "We are building a business designed to compete with China.

That competitive philosophy places economics at the center of Southern Energy Renewables' strategy.

The company is pursuing technologies and production systems capable of converting renewable resources into commercially valuable fuels and chemicals while targeting costs that can stand alongside conventional fossil-derived alternatives.

The benchmark is not simply whether a product is renewable. The benchmark is whether it can win in the marketplace

Renewable Products Must Beat the Fossil-Fuel Benchmark

For decades, petroleum and natural gas have benefited from highly optimized infrastructure, massive production volumes and mature global supply chains. Southern Energy Renewables believes renewable alternatives will only achieve durable market adoption when they can compete against those established economics.

The company therefore emphasizes fossil-fuel price parity as a core commercial objective.

Rather than asking customers to pay a premium indefinitely for renewable products, Southern Energy Renewables is focused on developing fuels and chemicals that can compete based on price, performance and supply reliability. This will be accomplished as Southern Energy develops its own gasification technology that can also produce biochar that can be turned into synthetic graphite for battery materials.

Long-Term Strategy Designed Beyond Tax Incentives

Government incentives can accelerate the development of emerging industries, but Southern Energy Renewables does not view permanent subsidies or tax incentives as the foundation of its long-term business model.

The company's strategy is to build an economically sustainable enterprise capable of operating competitively as incentive structures evolve.

"Tax incentives can help an industry get started. They cannot be the reason the industry survives," said Nevin Smalls, Chief Strategy Officer. "Our long-term objective is straightforward: produce competitively priced fuels and chemicals that make economic sense without requiring a permanent subsidy."

This approach is intended to create a business capable of competing through its underlying economics rather than through preferential treatment.

Merger Creates Path Toward Significant Scale

Southern Energy Renewables is also advancing a merger that is projected to create a substantially larger platform, with the combined organization expected to reach approximately $1.8 billion in revenue and $900 million in EBITDA by 2030, based on current projections.

The transaction is expected to strengthen the company's ability to pursue production capacity, technology development, commercialization and market expansion at a scale necessary to compete in global energy and chemical markets. The company looks to expand in several strategic markets such as the US Gulf Coast and NW Ohio.

Building an American Competitor

Southern Energy Renewables sees an opportunity to build an American platform capable of challenging two powerful economic forces simultaneously: the low-cost manufacturing model represented by China and the entrenched pricing benchmark established by fossil fuels.

The company's strategy is not to compete by asking customers to choose between economics and sustainability. It is to make the choice unnecessary.

Southern Energy Renewables is pursuing a future in which renewable fuels and chemicals compete because they are economically competitive-against fossil fuels, against global manufacturing giants, and ultimately against anyone producing the same products at the lowest cost.

"We are thrilled with Trump's policies and support his initiatives to compete with China and to be a leading US Exporter and technology developer" said Nevin Smalls, Chief Strategy Officer of Southern Energy Renewables.

Military and Space

Southern Energy Renewables understands to increase value in the company and its future platform; diversification is needed. The company's plan is to develop military and space technology, but also to fuel the vehicles and rockets that take the United States to these extreme frontiers.

"We are believers in SpaceX and look forward to supply rocket fuel to the space sector in the future. When it comes to the final frontiers for mankind, there is no boundaries only endless opportunities", said Nevin Smalls, Chief Strategy Officer of Southern Energy Renewables.

About Southern Energy Renewables

Southern Energy Renewables is focused on the development and commercialization of renewable fuels and chemicals designed to compete in large, established global markets. The company's strategy emphasizes cost competitiveness, scalable production and long-term commercial sustainability, with the goal of achieving fossil-fuel price parity and competing on a global basis.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=ZB4HP2T82KA&ra=m

https://www.opportunitylouisiana.gov/news/southern-energy-renewables-announce-1-4-billion-methanol-and-sustainable-aviation-fuel-facility-in-st-charles-parish

https://vimeo.com/1216450697

Media Contact:

Nevin Smalls

Chief Strategy Officer

Southern Energy Renewables

nevin@southernenergyrenew.com

520-490-7221

Disclaimers

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not intended to and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding Southern Energy Renewables' development of its methanol production project, its ability to obtain bond financing, its ability to obtain offtake partners for its products, and its ability to develop future facilities. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements, including: statements regarding the expected timing of the development of Southern Energy Renewables' methanol production facility, the development of future facilities, the timing and amount of bond financing, and Southern Energy Renewables' ability to find an offtake partner for its products. Forward-looking statements concern future circumstances and results and other statements that are not historical facts and are sometimes identified by the words "aim," "may," "will," "should," "potential," "intend," "expect," "endeavor," "seek," "anticipate," "estimate," "overestimate," "underestimate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "project," "predict," "continue," "target," "objective," "goal," "designed," or the negatives of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern Southern Energy Renewables' expectations, strategy, priorities, plans, or intentions. Forward-looking statements are based upon current plans, estimates, expectations, and assumptions that are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

We can give no assurance that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved, and therefore, actual results may differ materially from any plans, estimates, or expectations in such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, developments or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments or outcomes to differ materially include, among others: (1) changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political, regulatory and legal conditions; (2) the risk that Southern Energy Renewables does not obtain bond financing at acceptable terms or at all; (3) the risk that Southern Energy Renewables is unable to develop its planned methanol production facility or future facilities on time, on budget, or at all; (4) the risk that Southern Energy Renewables may not find an acceptable offtake partner for its products; (5) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Southern Energy Renewables or its affiliates, which could be costly, time-consuming, divert management attention and adversely affect liquidity or financial condition; (6) changes in applicable laws, regulations or enforcement priorities, including extensive regulation and compliance obligations applicable to the parties' businesses; and (7) other economic, business, competitive, operational or financial factors beyond management's control.

Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Southern Energy Renewables does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or developments, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Neither future distribution of this press release nor the continued availability of this press release in archive form on Southern Energy Renewables' website at www.southernenergyrenew.com should be deemed to constitute an update or re-affirmation of these statements as of any future date.

SOURCE: Southern Energy Renewables Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/southern-energy-renewables-positions-for-global-energy-competition-with-a-focus-1206365