Shanghai, China--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2026) - ZStack today announced the open-source release of ZSvirt, an enterprise virtualization platform. Effective immediately, any organization or developer can obtain the complete source code and installation images free of charge from GitHub and zsvirt.io and deploy them in production at no license cost. The community edition matches ZStack's commercial edition in supported features and scale, with no restrictions introduced by open-source licensing.

ZSvirt: enterprise virtualization, now open source and community driven.

Virtualization remains the foundation of enterprise IT, and many organizations are re-examining how their infrastructure is licensed, operated and evolved. What they are looking for is not only lower cost, but greater transparency and control: infrastructure they can inspect, extend and take in their own direction over time. Open source answers that directly.

Migration at no cost is ZSvirt's first answer. The built-in ZMigrate toolset ships in full with the open-source release - no separate charge for migration tooling, and no need to license third-party migration software. In the current version, online migration is subject to a volume limit that will be progressively lifted in future releases; offline VM import is unrestricted.

The second answer is that operations do not have to start over. Unlike alternatives that ask teams to adopt an entirely new operating model, ZSvirt preserves the VM-centric workflows administrators already know across clusters, hosts, virtual machines, storage and networking. After migration, existing operational practices carry forward, without the retraining and process rework a platform change usually demands.

Third, this is not a project starting from zero. ZSvirt is derived from ZSphere, ZStack's commercial virtualization platform, whose capabilities have been validated across more than 1,000 production deployments spanning financial services, healthcare, education, manufacturing and transportation. ZStack, founded in 2015, serves more than 5,000 enterprise customers across over 30 countries and regions.

"Virtualization has become critical infrastructure, and organizations deserve more flexibility in how they build and operate their environments," said Frank Zhang, Founder and CEO of ZStack. "By opening up a platform we have spent years hardening in production, we want enterprises to stop having to trade cost against control and long-term flexibility."

Platform Capabilities

Performance at scale. ZSvirt's architecture supports more than 10,000 hosts under a single control plane, with up to 768 vCPUs per virtual machine. Networking includes SR-IOV acceleration, distributed switches and port groups, with support for SR-IOV live migration.

Security built in. Secure Boot establishes a hardware root of trust from VM firmware initialization, protecting the boot chain against tampering. vTPM gives each virtual machine an isolated trusted key space, meeting the TPM requirements of operating systems such as Windows 11, with those keys generated, rotated and held by the platform's built-in Native Key Provider inside the cluster - no external key service required. Security-group east-west microsegmentation, MFA/2FA and immutable audit logs complete the platform's security and compliance baseline.

Open by design. ZSvirt exposes more than 2,000 production-ready asynchronous RESTful/OpenAPI endpoints for fine-grained resource control, along with Go, Python and Java SDKs for integration with Kubernetes, PaaS layers or internal platforms. A native Terraform Provider supports infrastructure-as-code workflows.

Seamless migration. ZMigrate offers agentless, agent-based and cold migration modes, running entirely at the virtualization layer. Full-disk block copy with background incremental sync keeps workloads running throughout, and a test-cutover mode lets teams validate application readiness before the real switch. It supports up to 50 concurrent VM migrations with end-to-end visual progress tracking, covers mainstream hypervisor platforms as well as KVM and physical-to-virtual (P2V), and cuts over in as little as five minutes per VM.

"We spent years engineering, hardening and validating this platform in production," said Wang Wei, CTO of ZStack. "Open-sourcing it lets us share that work with a much wider community. We intend to run this project in the open - public roadmap, public technical decisions, public contribution guidelines - and to build it alongside users and developers worldwide."

Open Source and Commercial Scope

ZSvirt is released under the GNU General Public License v3.0, a strong copyleft license under which anyone may freely use, modify and redistribute the source code, provided derivative works remain under the same license - ensuring improvements flow back to the community. The community edition provides the full core virtualization feature set - compute, storage and network virtualization, HA, DRS, snapshots, backup, the complete API and multi-language SDKs - and can be used in production indefinitely at no cost. ZStack's commercial offering builds on the community edition with enterprise support services and separate enterprise-edition capabilities.

Availability and How to Participate

ZSvirt v1.0.0 is available now. Installation ISOs ship with checksums and cryptographic signatures and are distributed through regional mirrors. Developers can fork the repository and build from source, join the discussion via GitHub Discussions, and contribute through pull requests. The project roadmap, contribution guidelines and governance documents will be maintained publicly.

Repository: https://github.com/zsvirt/zsvirt

Community site: https://zsvirt.io

Documentation: https://zsvirt.io/docs

Download center: https://zsvirt.io/download

About ZStack

Founded in 2015, ZStack is a cloud infrastructure software provider serving more than 5,000 enterprise customers across over 30 countries and regions. Its product portfolio spans virtualization, private cloud, hyperconverged infrastructure, software-defined storage and AI infrastructure. ZStack is recognized in Gartner's Market Guide for Server Virtualization Platforms as a representative vendor. Learn more at https://www.zstack-cloud.com

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Source: China Newswire