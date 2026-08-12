Haven Safety Corporation: Haven Safety AI Launches HavenASSURE, an AI Platform for Investigation Quality Assurance, and Achieves SOC 2 Type II Attestation

New AI capability helps enterprises and insurers improve investigation quality while reaching a major enterprise security milestone through SOC 2 Type II attestation.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2026 / Haven Safety AI, the AI-powered workplace safety platform transforming how organizations investigate incidents and learn from operational risk, today announced the launch of HavenASSURE, an AI platform for investigation quality assurance. The launch coincides with the company's successful completion of its SOC 2 Type II attestation, reinforcing Haven Safety AI's position as a security-first partner for enterprise safety, risk management, and insurance organizations.

HavenASSURE introduces a new approach to incident management by applying Haven's knowledge graphs and AI reasoning capabilities to the quality of completed investigations. It serves as an independent reviewer, identifying missing evidence, overlooked causal factors, weak root cause analysis, insufficient corrective actions, and opportunities to strengthen organizational learning before those findings become part of an organization's institutional knowledge.

Designed for enterprise safety organizations, HavenASSURE also extends these capabilities to insurance carriers, third-party administrators, and claims organizations seeking to improve investigation quality, strengthen claims consistency, and identify emerging portfolio risks across large volumes of investigations.

"Organizations have invested heavily in digitizing incident reporting, but far less attention has been paid to the quality of the investigations themselves," said Joseph Hanna, CEO of Haven Safety AI. "For decades, investigation quality has been measured through audits, peer reviews, and sampling. HavenASSURE changes that by making every investigation reviewable, measurable, and continuously improvable. We believe investigation quality will become as important a safety metric as incident rates themselves."

Organizations can use HavenASSURE to continuously improve investigation quality across internal teams, contractors, acquired businesses, historical incident records, and insurance claims, helping ensure every investigation meets a consistent standard before lessons are shared across the enterprise.

"The value of an incident investigation is determined not by whether it was completed, but by the quality of the conclusions it reaches. The quality of an investigation directly influences the effectiveness of corrective actions, organizational learning, and ultimately future safety performance. Giving organizations a consistent way to evaluate investigation quality represents an important advancement for the safety profession," said Dr. David Michaels, Former Assistant Secretary of Labor for OSHA and Advisor to Haven Safety AI

Built for Enterprise Trust

As AI becomes embedded in safety-critical workflows, organizations increasingly expect enterprise-grade security, governance, and operational controls from their AI providers, particularly when investigations involve sensitive operational, legal, employee, and claims information.

Haven Safety AI's successful SOC 2 Type II examination validates the effectiveness of the company's controls over an extended operating period, providing customers with additional confidence that their data is protected through mature security, availability, and operational practices.

"Haven was built from the beginning for enterprise environments," Hanna added. "Security, governance, explainability, and regulatory alignment are foundational to our platform, not capabilities added later. As organizations expand their use of AI across safety operations and claims management, they need partners that combine advanced reasoning with enterprise-grade controls."

Expanding AI for Insurance and Claims

While originally developed for workplace safety, HavenASSURE also introduces a new approach for insurance carriers and claims organizations. By automatically reviewing completed claims investigations, identifying inconsistencies or missing evidence, evaluating the quality of causal analysis, and surfacing emerging risk indicators across thousands of claims, HavenASSURE helps insurers improve claims quality, strengthen subrogation and litigation readiness, identify systemic loss drivers, and uncover trends that traditional quality assurance processes often miss.

Beyond improving individual claims, HavenASSURE enables insurers to transform completed investigations into portfolio-wide operational intelligence, helping inform underwriting, risk engineering, customer loss prevention, and strategic advisory services through deeper insight into the underlying causes of loss.

A Connected Platform for Continuous Learning

HavenASSURE extends Haven Safety AI's platform, which supports organizations throughout the incident lifecycle, from frontline evidence collection and AI-assisted investigations to investigation quality assurance and enterprise learning.

Together, these capabilities create a continuous learning system that captures richer evidence, conducts more consistent investigations, verifies investigation quality, and transforms every incident into trusted organizational knowledge. The result is stronger corrective actions, earlier identification of systemic risks, and an enterprise safety program that becomes smarter with every investigation.

About Haven Safety AI

Haven Safety AI is an AI-native workplace safety platform that helps organizations investigate incidents faster, improve investigation quality, and accelerate organizational learning. Purpose-built for safety professionals, Haven Safety AI combines advanced AI reasoning with deep domain expertise to support incident capture, investigation, quality assurance, corrective actions, and enterprise learning across high-risk industries.

For more information, visit www.havensafety.com .

Contact:

Mark Rottensteiner

TheAgency@ACCESSNewswire.com

SOURCE: Haven Safety Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/haven-safety-ai-launches-havenassure-an-ai-platform-for-investiga-1194924