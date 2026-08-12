Rocky Shore Gold Ltd.: Rocky Shore Identifies the Mosquito Target Horizon at the Gold Anchor Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2026 / Rocky Shore Gold Ltd. ("Rocky Shore" or the "Company") (CSE:RSG)(OTCQB:RSGLF) is pleased to announce the commencement of a first-phase drill program at a newly termed Mosquito Target Horizon immediately south of the Company's Mosquito Hill Gold Deposit. The Mosquito Hill Gold Deposit is part of its 100%-owned Gold Anchor Project in central Newfoundland (see Map 1 below).

Rocky Shore's President & CEO Ken Lapierre commented, "The drill has now moved proximal to our Mosquito Hill Gold Deposit with a goal of testing the outer limits of the mineralization and, at the same time, we are collecting, analyzing and interpreting all drill data from the recently completed 25 holes at our Lane Pond Gold Target. The identification of the Mosquito Target Horizon is defined as a distinct geological and prominent resistivity setting on trend to historical higher-grade gold intersections within the deposit. The Target Horizon extends well beyond the current gold deposit and remains open along strike, fundamentally changing how we intend to explore Mosquito Hill. We are excited to see this model tested as we begin our next phase of drilling."

Mosquito Hill Gold Deposit and Area Highlights (see Map 2 below)

Modern reinterpretation of historical geophysical data completed over the porphyry-hosted Mosquito Hill Gold Deposit.

Modern 3D resistivity inversions indicate that approximately 63% of the interpreted intrusive footprint lies outside the currently drilled deposit outline . Drilling will prioritize the newly identified Mosquito Target Horizon - a high-gradient resistivity transition zone along the eastern margin where historical higher-grade gold values are concentrated - as well as untested targets to the west and southwest.

The updated geological model establishes a new priority exploration target for the Company's upcoming drill program. The Mosquito Target Horizon may represent an important geological control on gold mineralization, potentially reflecting structural pathways that focused mineralizing fluids, zones of hydrothermal alteration, contacts within the intrusive system, or a combination of these geological processes.

The drill program has been designed to test these interpretations and determine the significance of this horizon within the broader Mosquito Hill mineral system.

Map 1: North half of the Gold Anchor Project highlighting Mosquito Hill and Reid Gold Deposits and proximity to the Lane Pond Gold Target (with Lucky 13 Gold Zone in red, see news release dated August 5, 2026) within the Appleton Fault Corridor.

Map 2: Mosquito Hill Gold Deposit and exploration potential shows a modern reinterpretation of historical resistivity data that outlines an interpreted porphyry footprint (black outline) that extends well beyond the gold deposit (transparent grey). Approximately 63% of the interpreted intrusive footprint lies outside the currently defined drilled deposit (plan-view estimate). Historical higher-grade drill intersections are spatially associated with the eastern resistivity transition area, establishing a priority target for exploration drilling.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this press release has been prepared and approved by Ken Lapierre, P.Geo., President and CEO of the Company, and a Qualified Person in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Lapierre consents to the publication of this press release dated August 12, 2026, by Rocky Shore Gold Ltd.

About Rocky Shore Gold Ltd.

Rocky Shore Gold is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on its 100%-owned Gold Anchor Project in central Newfoundland. It is strategically located within one of Canada's most promising and underexplored gold belts. The project is the second-largest property (greater than 1,200 square kilometres) in this emerging gold district. Rocky Shore is targeting the expansion of its structurally controlled, orogenic-hosted, surface bulk-tonnage Mosquito Hill and Reid Gold Deposits, associated with the Dog Bay Line Fault. It also hosts orogenic, structurally controlled gold targets including the Lucky 13 Gold Zone along the highly prospective Appleton Fault Corridor located on trend and southwest of major gold discoveries and deposits.

Please visit our website at www.rockyshoregold.com.

Rocky Shore Gold would like to acknowledge the $150,000 in financial support received for 2025, and the approval of the 2026 Junior Exploration Assistance (JEA) administered by the Mineral Incentive Program from the Mineral Development Division, Department of Energy and Mines, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

For more information, please contact:

Ken Lapierre, President & CEO

Rocky Shore Gold Ltd.

T: +1 (647) 678-3879

E: ken@rockyshoregold.com

Cathy Hume, CEO

CHF Capital Markets

T: +1 (416) 868-1079 x 251

E: cathy@chfir.com

X: @RockyShoreGold

LinkedIn: @RockyShoreGold

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "does not anticipate", or "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved". Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to the results of exploration and the advancement of the Company's properties, the exploration potential, the price of gold, the geology and potential mineralization of the Gold Anchor project and the advancement of the Company's mineral properties. The forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of the management of the Company at the time such statements were made and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks associated with the exploration; future commodity prices; changes in regulations; political or economic developments; environmental risks; permitting timelines; capital expenditures; technical difficulties in connection with exploration activities; employee relations; the speculative nature of mineral resource exploration including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of mineral resources, contests over title to properties, the Company's limited operating history, future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing, and the competitive nature of the mining industry; the need for the Company to manage its future strategic plans; global economic and financial market conditions; uninsurable risks; and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be evaluated. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake any obligations to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Rocky Shore Gold Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/rocky-shore-identifies-the-mosquito-target-horizon-at-the-gold-anchor-project-1206334