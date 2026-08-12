Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2026) - ArchieVerse's latest platform update introduces three new AI-powered features - Negotiations, Land Build and Archie Estimator - expanding the real estate platform's suite of tools for buyers, sellers and land purchasers. The update is ArchieVerse's latest addition to a platform that combines property research, valuation and design tools with access to licensed real estate professionals.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9405/309158_dee8578ae44d3b8e_001full.jpg

Negotiations

The Negotiations feature generates a data-backed estimate of a property's value using a newly developed algorithm. A buyer selects a property within the platform, and the tool produces an estimate intended to reflect the home's market value independent of its listed asking price. The feature is designed to provide buyers with pricing information ahead of a negotiation, rather than relying on asking price alone.

Land Build

The Land Build feature allows a user to upload information about a parcel of land and receive information on what can be built on the property, based on publicly available zoning and regulatory data. The feature returns applicable zoning classifications, permitted uses and related regulatory information tied to the parcel. It is intended to surface zoning restrictions and building limitations prior to purchase, before a transaction is completed.

Archie Estimator

Archie Estimator produces a home valuation based on uploaded photographs of the property combined with public records and public statistics. A seller uploads current photographs of the home, and the tool incorporates that visual information alongside available public data to generate an estimate. Unlike valuations drawn solely from historical records, the tool is designed to account for renovations and additions made after a home's last recorded sale or assessment, reflecting the property's condition at the time of listing.

Platform Overview

The three new features join ArchieVerse's existing set of tools, which include home design and blueprint generation, permit and cost navigation, a listings marketplace with in-app agent calling and video calling, and access to Archie's Pros, a network of licensed, liability-insured specialists across 16 professional categories. Together, the features are positioned to support a real estate transaction from initial property research through negotiation, design and professional coordination within a single platform.

The new features are available now at archieverse.io, where the full set of ArchieVerse tools can be accessed at no cost. ArchieVerse said the update reflects an ongoing effort to expand the range of real estate decisions supported directly within the platform.

About ArchieVerse

ArchieVerse is a real estate platform developed by ARCHIE AI PROJECT that combines AI-powered tools for home design, property valuation, land research and professional services in a single application. The platform is built around Archie, an AI system that supports users through property search, home design, permitting, valuation and connection with licensed real estate professionals.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309158

Source: BrandingBuzz.Agency