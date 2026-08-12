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WKN: 925333 | ISIN: IL0010818685 | Ticker-Symbol: I4L
NASDAQ
11.08.26 | 21:59
52,47 US-Dollar
-0,36 % -0,19
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
12.08.2026 12:30 Uhr
85 Leser
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Ituran Location and Control Ltd.: Ituran Presents Second Quarter 2026 Results

Record revenue of $104.8 million, up 21%, with subscription revenue up 25% year-over-year; EBITDA up 24% to a record $28.5 million

AZOUR, Israel, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN) today announced its consolidated financial results for the second quarter, ended June 30, 2026.

Highlights of the Second Quarter of 2026

  • Added 41,000 net subscribers in the quarter, bringing the total subscriber base to 2,711,000.
  • Record quarterly revenue of $104.8 million, a 21% increase year-over-year.
  • Net income of $17.3 million, a 29% increase year-over-year.
  • EBITDA grew to $28.5 million, a 24% increase year-over-year.
  • Record quarterly cash flow from operations of $32.2 million;
  • The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $10 million, or $0.50 per share.

Management Comment

Eyal Sheratzky, Co-CEO of Ituran said, "The second quarter was an excellent quarter for Ituran. Revenue reached a record $104.8 million, a 21% increase year-over-year with our recurring subscription revenue growing by 25% year-over-year. Furthermore, our operating income, EBITDA and net income each grew faster than our revenue, demonstrating the operating leverage in our business model."

Mr. Sheratzky continued, "Our growth remains broad-based across Israel and Latin America, supported by our OEM partnerships and by newer segments. Alongside the core business, our growth initiatives continue to mature. IturanMob, our car rental solution, has expanded into the United States and was recognized during the quarter with a Global Tech Insider award, our Credit Carbon initiative continues to advance, and our Big Data capabilities are gaining commercial traction. We remain confident in our ability to deliver continued growth and profitability throughout 2026."

Second Quarter 2026 Results

Revenues for the quarter were a record $104.8 million, a 21% increase compared with $86.8 million in the second quarter of last year.

76% of revenues were from location-based service subscription fees, and 24% were from product revenues.

Revenues from subscription fees for the quarter were $79.8 million, an increase of 25% over the second quarter of last year.

The subscriber base expanded to 2,711,000 by the end of June 2026, marking a quarterly net increase of 41,000 and a year-over-year increase of 163,000.

Subscriber growth in the quarter continued to be driven by organic demand across our core stolen vehicle recovery and telematics businesses in Israel and Latin America, together with the ongoing contribution from our OEM programs.

Product revenues for the quarter were $25.0 million, an 8% increase year-over-year.

Gross profit for the quarter was $53.4 million (50.9% of revenues), a 24% increase compared with $42.9 million (49.5% of revenues) in the second quarter of last year.

Gross margin on subscription revenues improved to 58.8%, compared to 57.9% in Q2 last year. The gross margin on product revenues was 25.7%, compared to 26.0% last year. The variance in the product gross margin between quarters was due to the change in the product mix sold.

Operating income for the quarter was $23.8 million (22.7% of revenues), representing a 30% increase compared to $18.3 million (21.1% of revenues) in Q2 last year.

EBITDA for the quarter was $28.5 million (27.2% of revenues), up 24% from $22.9 million (26.4% of revenues) in the second quarter of last year.

Finance expenses for the quarter were $1.3 million, similar to finance expenses of $1.3 million in the second quarter of last year. The high level of financial expenses in the quarter was primarily due to the strength of the Israeli Shekel against the US Dollar, which lowered the value of US Dollar linked deposits held in Israel.

Net income for the second quarter of 2026 was $17.3 million (16.5% of revenues), or diluted earnings per share of $0.88, an increase of 29% compared to $13.5 million (15.5% of revenues), or $0.68 per diluted share, in the second quarter of last year.

Cash flow from operations for the quarter was $32.2 million.

On the balance sheet, as of June 30, 2026, the Company had net cash, including marketable securities, of $103.7 million, which includes no debt. This is compared with net cash, including marketable securities, of $107.6 million, as of year-end last year.

Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a dividend of $10 million for the quarter, or $0.50 per share. The current dividend takes into account the Company's continuing strong profitability, ongoing positive cash flow, and strong balance sheet.

Buy Back

During the quarter $3.0 million in shares were purchased under the Company's share buy-back program. The total remaining authorization is approximately $10 million. Share repurchases will be funded by available cash and will be made in accordance with SEC Rule 10b-18.

Conference Call Information

The Company will also be hosting a video conference call via the Zoom platform later today, Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 9am Eastern Time and 4pm Israel Time.

On the call, management will review and discuss the results and will be available to answer investor questions.

To participate in the Zoom call, please register at the following link:
https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_mE4jXN-IS0ufW5K5ZyeaUg

For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay of the call will be available from the day after the call in the investor relations section of Ituran's website.

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this report that are not historical facts as well as statements identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These statements are based on our current beliefs or expectations and are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and changes in circumstances, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to, but not limited to, changes in global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory factors. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations that we describe in our forward-looking statements. We disclaim any obligation to update forward-looking statements, even if our assumptions and projections change, except where applicable law may otherwise require us to do so.

About Ituran

Ituran is a leader in the emerging mobility technology field, providing value-added location-based services, including a full suite of services for the connected car. Ituran offers Stolen Vehicle Recovery, fleet management as well as mobile asset location, management and control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security for the retail, insurance, financing industries and car manufacturers. Ituran is the largest OEM telematics provider in Latin America. Its products and applications are used by customers in over 20 countries. Ituran is also the founder of the Tel Aviv-based DRIVE startup incubator to promote the development of smart mobility technology.

Ituran's subscriber base has been growing significantly since the Company's inception to over 2.7 million subscribers using its location-based services with a market-leading position in Israel and Latin America. Established in 1995, Ituran has approximately 2,800 employees worldwide, with offices in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Colombia, India, Canada and the United States.

For more information, please visit Ituran's website, at: www.ituran.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1972820/Ituran_logo.jpg

Company Contact
Udi Mizrahi
[email protected]
Deputy CEO & VP Finance, Ituran
(Israel) +972 3 557 1348

International Investor Relations
Ehud Helft
[email protected]
EK Global Investor Relations
(US) +1 212 378 8040


ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.








CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS






US dollars


June 30,






December 31,

(In thousands)

2026






2025


(unaudited)






Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

103,700





107,551

Investments in marketable securities

3





3

Accounts receivable (net of provision for credit loss)

66,527





58,517

Other current assets

53,027





48,360

Inventories

24,974





23,213


248,231





237,644








Long-term investments and other assets







Investments in affiliated companies

503





517

Investments in other companies

1,874





1,542

Other non-current assets

5,695





5,413

Deferred income taxes

18,489





15,684

Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement

33,027





28,480


59,588





51,636








Property and equipment, net

42,915





39,386








Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

8,004





8,878








Intangible assets, net

9,563





8,839








Goodwill

40,119





39,831




































Total assets

408,420





386,214












ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.






CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (cont.)






US dollars



June 30,




December 31,

(In thousands)

2026




2025


(unaudited)





Current liabilities






Accounts payable

25,725




19,082

Deferred revenues

29,427




27,206

Other current liabilities

67,211




57,817


122,363




104,105







Long-term liabilities






Liability for employee rights upon retirement

39,839




35,080

Deferred income taxes

751




531

Deferred revenues

14,513




14,876

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

4,156




4,745

Other non-current liabilities

1,259




2,391


60,518




57,623

























Stockholders' equity

218,372




217,564

Non-controlling interests

7,167




6,922

Total equity

225,539




224,486





































Total liabilities and equity

408,420




386,214











ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME




US dollars




Six months period
ended June 30,


Three months period
ended June 30,


(in thousands, except per share data)


2026


2025


2026


2025


Revenues:

Telematics services


(unaudited)


(unaudited)



155,224


125,936


79,824


63,756


Telematics products


52,230


47,312


24,964


23,037




207,454


173,248


104,788


86,793


Cost of revenues:

Telematics services


63,949


52,734


32,887


26,835


Telematics products


40,711


35,574


18,551


17,037




104,660


88,308


51,438


43,872


Gross profit


102,794


84,940


53,350


42,921


Research and development expenses


10,555


9,920


5,538


5,058


Selling and marketing expenses


10,754


8,634


5,521


4,375


General and administrative expenses


35,848


29,369


18,533


15,131


Other expenses (income), net


(180)


27


-


21


Operating income


45,817


36,990


23,758


18,336


Financing expenses, net


(740)


(782)


(1,327)


(1,328)


Income before income tax


45,077


36,208


22,431


17,008


Income tax expenses


(10,159)


(7,329)


(4,592)


(3,263)


Share in profit (losses) of affiliated companies, net


(59)


(18)


(14)


16


Net income for the period


34,859


28,861


17,825


13,761


Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest


(758)


(816)


(498)


(308)


Net income attributable to the company


34,101


28,045


17,327


13,453






















Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to
Company's stockholders


1.72


1.41


0.88


0.67




























Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares
outstanding (in thousands


19,802



19,894




19,773



19,894


ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS




US dollars




Six months period
ended June 30,


Three months period
ended June 30,


(in thousands)


2026


2025


2026


2025




(unaudited)


(unaudited)


Cash flows from operating activities










Net income for the period


34,859


28,861


17,825


13,761


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating
activities:










Depreciation and amortization


9,299


9,230


4,652


4,602


Loss in respect of trading marketable securities and other investments


-


8


-


-


Increase in liability for employee rights upon retirement


2,343


1,622


1,235


591


Share in losses (profit) of affiliated companies, net


59


18


14


(16)


Deferred income taxes


(2,255)


(387)


(1,042)


(302)


Capital loss on sale of property and equipment, net


124


89


180


58


Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable


(4,638)


(7,691)


4,233


(1,127)


Decrease in other current and non-current assets


188


4,800


1,706


4,822


Decrease (increase) in inventories


(655)


(58)


(3,160)


72


Increase (decrease) in accounts payable


5,477


(124)


3,173


(393)


Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues


833


1,354


(996)


607


Increase (decrease) in other current and non-current liabilities


4,834


163


4,399


(249)


Net cash provided by operating activities


50,468


37,885


32,219


22,426












Cash flows from investment activities










Increase in funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement,
net of withdrawals


(2,476)


(852)


(1,324)


(560)


Capital expenditures


(11,937)


(11,874)


(6,634)


(5,264)


Investments in affiliated and other companies, net


(172)


(110)


(124)


(106)


Repayment of (investment in) long-term deposit


(123)


(23)


(109)


61


Proceeds from sale of property and equipment


717


454


424


154


Net cash used in investment activities


(13,991)


(12,405)


(7,767)


(5,715)












Cash flows from financing activities










Short term credit from banking institutions, net


-


(114)


-


-


Acquisition of company shares


(3,579)


-


(3,048)


-


Dividend paid


(39,761)


(17,705)


(29,840)


(9,947)


Dividend paid to non-controlling interests


(1,913)


(1,677)


-


-


Net cash used in financing activities


(45,253)


(19,496)


(32,888)


(9,947)


Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents


4,925


5,394


4,167


6,288


Net change in cash and cash equivalents


(3,851)


11,378


(4,269)


13,052


Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period


107,551


77,357


107,969


75,683


Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of period


103,700


88,735


103,700


88,735


















































Supplementary information on financing activities not involving cash flows:

In May 2026, the Company declared a dividend in an amount of US$10 million. The dividend was paid in July 2026.

SOURCE Ituran Location and Control Ltd.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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