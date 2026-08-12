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WKN: A3C4M5 | ISIN: IL0011796880 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
11.08.26 | 21:59
1,700 US-Dollar
+1,19 % +0,020
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VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
12.08.2026 12:30 Uhr
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Valens Semiconductor Reports Strong Second Quarter 2026 Results and Raises Full-Year Revenue Guidance

  • Delivered Q2 2026 revenue of $18.1 million, exceeding the top end of our guidance
  • Q2 2026 gross margin: 61.5% GAAP; 64.3% non-GAAP
  • Cash, cash equivalents and short-term deposits as of June 30, 2026: $83.4 million
  • Increased full-year 2026 revenue guidance to between $78.0 million and $81.0 million

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE: VLN), a leader in high-performance connectivity chipsets that enable reliable, long-reach video transmission across the world's most demanding applications, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

"We are pleased with our performance in the second quarter, where we exceeded our guidance and delivered revenue of $18.1 million," said Yoram Salinger, CEO of Valens Semiconductor. "This quarter demonstrates continued customer demand and highlights the strength of our execution across the business. Our Audio-Video segment remains the established foundation of the company, while our Automotive ADAS design win programs continue to advance toward production and long-term revenue generation. At the same time, our technology leadership, validated by strong customer adoption, is increasingly translating into tangible commercial opportunities, and positioning us for future growth. Together, these achievements contributed to our confidence in the continuation of this business traction and supported our decision to raise guidance for the year 2026."

Q2 2026 Business Highlights:

  • Barco selected HDBaseT chipsets to power its new ClickShare USB-C Extension over CAT kit.
  • Participated at the InfoComm trade show, showcasing the VS3000 and the VS6320 chipsets, expanding engagements, and generating new sales opportunities.
  • Introduced a new reference design offering for USB3 and 4K video extension tailored to the needs of our leading ODM customers, driving millions of dollars in bookings.
  • Advanced all four Automotive design-win programs toward production, with revenue expected to ramp up in 2027.
  • Welcoming Karine Pinto-Flomenboim as the new Chief Financial Officer, effective August 9th, 2026, and Dean Martin as the new Head of Automotive Business Unit, effective on September 1st, 2026.

Q2 2026 Financial Highlights:

  • Q2 2026 revenue reached $18.1 million, exceeding our guidance of $17.2-$17.6 million, compared to $16.9 million in Q1 2026 and $17.1 million in Q2 2025.
    • Q2 2026 Cross-Industry Business ("CIB") revenue accounted for approximately 70% of total revenue at $13.1 million compared to $11.0 million in Q1 2026 and $12.8 million in Q2 2025.
    • Q2 2026 Automotive revenue accounted for approximately 30% of total revenue at $5.0 million, compared to $5.9 million in Q1 2026 and $4.3 million in Q2 2025.
  • Q2 2026 GAAP gross margin was 61.5% (non-GAAP gross margin was 64.3%), in line with our guidance. This is compared to a GAAP gross margin of 62.2% for Q1 2026 and 63.5% for Q2 2025 (non-GAAP gross margin of 65.2% in Q1 2026 and 67.2% in Q2 2025). On a segment basis, Q2 gross margin from CIB was 69.2% and gross margin from Automotive was 41.5%. This compares to a Q1 2026 gross margin of 70.8% and 46.2%, respectively, and a Q2 2025 gross margin of 67.8% and 50.5%, respectively. The decrease in Q2 automotive gross margin compared to Q1 2026 was due to additional testing facility expenses incurred to prioritize and support production requirements.
  • Q2 2026 GAAP net loss amounted to $(8.1) million, compared to a net loss of $(8.3) million in Q1 2026 and a net loss of $(7.2) million in Q2 2025.
  • Q2 2026 adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $(4.2) million, lower than the guidance range of a $(4.9)-$(4.4) million adjusted EBITDA loss. This compares to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $(5.5) million in Q1 2026 and an adjusted EBITDA loss of $(4.0) million in Q2 2025.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and short-term deposits as of June 30, 2026, were $83.4 million. This compares to cash, cash equivalents and short-term deposits of $86.1 million as of March 31, 2026 and to cash, cash equivalents and short-term deposits of $92.6 million as of December 31, 2025.

Financial Outlook for Q3 2026 and Raised Full-Year Guidance

For Q3 2026, Valens Semiconductor expects revenue to range between $21.3 million and $21.7 million, gross margin to range between 60.0% and 62.0%, and adjusted EBITDA loss to range between $(3.4) million and $(2.8) million.

Based on its strong first-half 2026 performance and improved visibility for the remainder of the year, Valens has raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to between $78.0 million and $81.0 million, an increase of approximately 13% (midpoint of the guidance) compared to the annual revenue of 2025.

Disclaimer: Valens Semiconductor does not provide GAAP net profit (loss) guidance as certain elements of net profit (loss), including share-based compensation expenses and warrant valuations, are not predictable due to the high variability and difficulty of making accurate forecasts. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. See the tables below for additional information regarding this and other non-GAAP metrics used in this release.

Conference Call Information

Valens will host a conference call and webinar at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its operational and financial results followed by a question-and-answer session for the investment community. Investors are invited to attend by registering in advance here. A replay of the webinar will also be available shortly after the call in the Investors section of Valens' website for 90 days. If you wish to dial in, please use the following options: USA & Canada (Toll-Free): (888) 715-9871; United States (New York): (646) 307-1963; United Kingdom (Toll-Free): +44.800.260.6466; United Kingdom (London): +44.20.3481.4247; Israel (Tel Aviv): +972 3 376 1144; Conference ID: 1504681.

NYSE Rule 203.01 Annual Financial Report Announcement

Pursuant to Rule 203.01 of the New York Stock Exchange Manual, Valens Semiconductor Ltd. hereby announces to holders of its ordinary shares that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2025 (including its full year 2025 audited financial statements), filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on February 25, 2026, is available in the investor relations section of its website at https://investors.valens.com/financials/secfilings/default.aspx. While the company encourages the sustainable approach of downloading and reading the report online, hard copies of the 2025 Annual Report will be provided free of charge, upon request, as follows: Valens Semiconductor Ltd., 8 Hanagar St. POB 7152, Hod Hasharon 4501309, Israel, or by emailing: [email protected] .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the cyclicality of the semiconductor industry; the effect of inflation and a rising interest rate environment on our customers and industry; the ability of our customers to absorb inventory; competition in the semiconductor industry, and the failure to introduce new technologies and products in a timely manner to compete successfully against competitors; if Valens fails to adjust its supply chain volume due to changing market conditions or fails to estimate its customers' demand; disruptions in relationships with any one of Valens' key customers or suppliers; any difficulty selling Valens' products if customers do not design its products into their product offerings; our ability to effectively manage, invest in, grow, and retain our sales force, research and development capabilities, marketing team and other key personnel; our ability to timely adjust product prices to customers following price increase by the supply chain; our ability to adjust our inventory level due to reduction in demand due to inventory buffers accrued by customers; our expectations regarding the outcome of any future litigation in which we are named as a party; our ability to adequately protect and defend our intellectual property and other proprietary rights; risks related to our use of AI technologies; our ability to successfully integrate or otherwise achieve anticipated benefits from acquired businesses; the market price and trading volume of the Valens ordinary shares may be volatile and could decline significantly; further deterioration of macroeconomic conditions due to ongoing global political and economic uncertainty; political, economic, governmental and tax consequences, as well as geopolitical tensions, associated with our incorporation and location in Israel; and those factors discussed in Valens' Form 20-F filed with the SEC on February 25, 2026 under the heading "Risk Factors," and other documents of Valens filed, or to be filed, with the SEC. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligations to make any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN) is a leading provider of high-performance connectivity chipsets that enable reliable, long-reach data transmission across the world's most demanding applications. Valens' chipsets are integrated into countless devices from leading customers, powering state-of-the-art audio-video installations, next-generation videoconferencing, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems and Software Defined Vehicles. Valens is a pioneer in connectivity technologies and a key contributor to leading industry standards, including HDBaseT® and MIPI A-PHY. For more information, visit www.valens.com

VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.

SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS

(U.S. Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


Three Months Ended
June 30,


Six Months Ended
June 30,


2026

2025


2026

2025

Revenues

18,105

17,059


34,964

33,887

Gross Profit

11,139

10,835


21,626

21,417

Gross Margin

61.5 %

63.5 %


61.9 %

63.2 %

Net Loss

(8,052)

(7,184)


(16,342)

(15,492)

Working Capital[1]

88,919

105,998


88,919

105,998

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-Term Deposits[2]

83,431

102,721


83,431

102,721

Net Cash Used in Operating Activities

(3,486)

(211)


(8,978)

(7,761)

Non-GAAP Financial Data






Non-GAAP Gross Margin[3]

64.3 %

67.2 %


64.8 %

67.0 %

Adjusted EBITDA Loss[4]

(4,227)

(4,016)


(9,693)

(8,362)

Non-GAAP Earnings Loss Per Share (in U.S. Dollars)[5]

$(0.04)

$(0.04)


$(0.09)

$(0.07)

VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(U.S. Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)


Three Months Ended

June 30,


Six Months Ended

June 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025

REVENUES

18,105


17,059


34,964


33,887

COST OF REVENUES

(6,966)


(6,224)


(13,338)

(12,470)

GROSS PROFIT

11,139


10,835


21,626

21,417

OPERATING EXPENSES:







Research and development expenses

(10,076)


(10,198)


(20,370)

(20,788)

Sales and marketing expenses

(5,011)


(5,166)


(10,407)

(10,773)

General and administrative expenses

(3,998)


(3,697)


(8,015)

(7,364)

Change in earnout liability

-


837


282

663

TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES

(19,085)


(18,224)


(38,510)

(38,262)

OPERATING LOSS

(7,946)


(7,389)


(16,884)

(16,845)

Financial income (expenses), net

(79)


225


594

1,463

LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES

(8,025)


(7,164)


(16,290)

(15,382)

INCOME TAXES

(29)


(21)


(56)

(114)

LOSS AFTER INCOME TAXES

(8,054)


(7,185)


(16,346)

(15,496)

Equity in earnings of investee

2


1


4

4

NET LOSS

(8,052)


(7,184)


(16,342)

(15,492)

EARNINGS PER SHARE DATA:

BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE [6] (in
U.S. Dollars)

$(0.08)


$(0.07)


$(0.15)

$(0.15)

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES AND VESTED
RSUS USED IN COMPUTING NET LOSS PER ORDINARY
SHARE

107,236,802


103,551,779


106,142,089


104,403,869

Other comprehensive income (loss):







Change in unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedges

352


1,276


(12)

734

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(7,700)


(5,908)


(16,354)

(14,758)

VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. Dollars in thousands)

ASSETS


June 30, 2026


December 31, 2025

CURRENT ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents


42,557



27,863

Short-term deposits


40,874



64,733

Restricted Short-term deposit


1,120



1,132

Trade accounts receivable


8,867



9,971

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


4,106



4,842

Inventories


12,513



10,117

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS


110,037



118,658

LONG-TERM ASSETS






Property and equipment, net


2,514



2,901

Operating lease right-of-use assets


6,251



6,901

Intangible assets


3,291



3,762

Goodwill


1,847



1,847

Other assets


686



632

TOTAL LONG-TERM ASSETS


14,589



16,043

TOTAL ASSETS


124,626



134,701







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES


21,118



22,934

LONG-TERM LIABILITIES






Non-current operating leases liabilities


6,348



6,717

Other long-term liabilities


106



67

TOTAL LONG-TERM LIABILITIES


6,454



6,784

TOTAL LIABILITIES


27,572



29,718

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


97,054



104,983

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


124,626



134,701







VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(U.S. Dollars in thousands)



Six Months Ended
June 30,



2026

2025

CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:




Net loss for the period


(16,342)

(15,492)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:




Income and expense items not involving cash flows:




Depreciation and amortization


1,227

1,528

Stock-based compensation


6,246

7,941

Exchange rate differences


931

159

Realized and unrealized loss (gain) on non-designated derivative instruments


3

617

Interest on short-term deposits


91

771

Change in earnout liability


(282)

(663)

Reduction in the carrying amount of ROU assets


682

692

Equity in earnings of investee, net of dividend received


(4)

1

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:




Trade accounts receivable


1,092

(382)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


758

878

Inventories


(2,396)

(1,460)

Other assets


(8)

(96)

Current Liabilities


(234)

(1,864)

Change in operating lease liabilities


(781)

(403)

Other long-term liabilities


39

12

Net cash used in operating activities


(8,978)

(7,761)

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:




Investment in short-term deposits


(19,162)

(52,505)

Maturities of short-term deposits


44,062

91,835

Purchase of property and equipment


(302)

(537)

Derivative instruments of non-designated hedges


(3)

(672)

Net cash provided by investing activities


24,595

38,121

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:




Repurchase of Ordinary Shares


-

(19,761)

Earnout payment


(1,962)

-

Exercise of stock options


2,179

385

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities


217

(19,376)





Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents


(20)

182

INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED DEPOSIT


15,814

11,166

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED DEPOSIT AT THE BEGINNING OF THE
PERIOD


27,863

35,423

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED DEPOSIT AT THE END OF THE PERIOD


43,677

46,589

SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION:




Cash and cash equivalent


42,557

46,589

Restricted Deposit


1,120

-

Total cash, cash equivalent and restricted deposit


43,677

46,589

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:




Trade accounts payable on account of property and equipment


67

194

Operating lease liabilities arising from obtaining operating right-of-use assets and lease
modifications


32

494

VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(U.S. Dollars in thousands)

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net loss to Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Net profit (loss) before financial income (expense), net, income taxes, equity in earnings of investee and depreciation and amortization, further adjusted to exclude share-based compensation and change in fair value of earnout liability, which may vary from period-to-period. We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other issuers, because not all issuers calculate Adjusted EBITDA in the same manner. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to Net loss or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity.

Although we provide guidance for Adjusted EBITDA, we are not able to provide guidance for projected Net profit (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Certain elements of Net profit (loss), including share-based compensation expenses and warrant valuations, are not predictable due to the high variability and difficulty of making accurate forecasts. As a result, it is impractical for us to provide guidance on Net profit (loss) or to reconcile our Adjusted EBITDA guidance without unreasonable efforts. Consequently, no disclosure of projected Net profit (loss) is included. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.





Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,


2026


2025

2026

2025







Net Loss

(8,052)


(7,184)

(16,342)

(15,492)

Adjusted to exclude the following:







Change in earnout liability

-


(837)

(282)

(663)


Financial expenses (income), net

79


(225)

(594)

(1,463)


Income taxes

29


21

56

114


Equity in earnings of investee

(2)


(1)

(4)

(4)


Certain batch production incident income

-


(323)

-

(323)


Depreciation and amortization

609


758

1,227

1,528


Stock-based compensation expenses

3,110


3,775

6,246

7,941

Adjusted EBITDA Loss

(4,227)


(4,016)

(9,693)

(8,362)

VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(U.S. Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

The following tables provide a calculation of the GAAP Loss per share and reconciliation to Non-GAAP Loss per share.


Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

GAAP Loss per Share

2026

2025

2026

2025






GAAP Net Loss used for computing Loss per Share

(8,052)

(7,184)

(16,342)

(15,492)

Earnings Per Share Data:





GAAP Loss per Share (in U.S. Dollars)

$(0.08)

$(0.07)

$(0.15)

$(0.15)

Weighted average number of shares and vested RSUs
used in computing net loss per ordinary share

107,236,802

103,551,779

106,142,089

104,403,869


Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

Non-GAAP Loss per Share [7]

2026

2025

2026

2025






GAAP Net Loss

(8,052)

(7,184)

(16,342)

(15,492)

Adjusted to exclude the following:





Stock based compensation

3,110

3,775

6,246

7,941

Depreciation and amortization

609

758

1,227

1,528

Certain batch production incident income

-

(323)

-

(323)

Change in earnout liability

-

(837)

(282)

(663)

Total Non-GAAP Loss used for computing Loss per
Share

(4,333)

(3,811)

(9,151)

(7,009)

Earnings Per Share Data:





Non-GAAP Loss per Share (in U.S. Dollars)

$(0.04)

$(0.04)

$(0.09)

$(0.07)

Weighted average number of shares and vested RSUs
used in computing net loss per ordinary share

107,236,802

103,551,779

106,142,089

104,403,869

[1] Working Capital is calculated as Total Current Assets, less Total Current Liabilities, as of the last day of the period.
[2] As of the last day of the period.
[3] GAAP Gross Profit excluding share-based compensation and depreciation expenses, divided by revenue. For the three months ended June 30, 2026, and 2025, share-based compensation and depreciation & amortization expenses were $507 thousand and $630 thousand, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, and 2025, share-based compensation and depreciation expenses were $1,015 thousand and $1,280 thousand, respectively.
[4] Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Net profit (loss) before financial income (expense), net, income taxes, equity in earnings of investee and depreciation and amortization, further adjusted to exclude share-based compensation and change in fair value earnout liability, which may vary from period-to-period, and certain batch production incident income. We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other issuers, because not all issuers calculate Adjusted EBITDA in the same manner. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to Net loss or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. Please refer to the appendix at the end of this press release for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable measure in accordance with GAAP.
[5] See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.
[6] See note 5.
[7]The company calculates its non-GAAP Loss per Share as GAAP Net Loss adjusted to exclude the following: Stock based compensation, depreciation and amortization, and the change in fair value of Forfeiture Share and earnout liability, divided by the weighted average number of shares used in calculation of net loss per share.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contact:
Michal Ben Ari: [email protected]

Media Contact:
Yoni Dayan: [email protected]

SOURCE Valens Semiconductor

© 2026 PR Newswire
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