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WKN: 909554 | ISIN: IL0010826688 | Ticker-Symbol: RAM
München
12.08.26 | 08:02
8,450 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RADCOM LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RADCOM LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,2009,15015:05
PR Newswire
12.08.2026 13:00 Uhr
77 Leser
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RADCOM Ltd.: RADCOM Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

2026 revenue guidance unchanged from the July 30 preliminary announcement

Three contracts secured after quarter-end, two new customers, including a competitive displacement, and one renewal

Board and management move to establish a $20 to $25 million share repurchase program

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDCM) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Total revenues for the quarter were $11.8 million, down 33.4% from $17.7 million in the second quarter of 2025. As previously announced on July 30, 2026, second-quarter revenue was affected by deployment delays at some customers, as higher component costs and supply constraints slowed the buildout of the infrastructure required to deploy RADCOM's solution and delayed customer purchasing decisions.

RADCOM views these delays as timing-related rather than a change in demand. The Company remained profitable on a non-GAAP basis for the first six months of 2026 and ended the second quarter with $109.7 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits, and no debt.

In the weeks following the close of the quarter, RADCOM secured three contracts, two with new customers and one renewal with an existing customer. As announced yesterday, RADCOM won a multi-year contract with new customer CETIN Networks in Slovakia to deploy end-to-end, AI-driven assurance across its mobile network, from the radio access network (RAN) to the core. CETIN Networks in Slovakia is part of CETIN International and the wider e& PPF Telecom Group, which together serve more than 12 million customers across four countries. The contract provides RADCOM with a potential foundation to expand across the broader group over time.

In Asia-Pacific, RADCOM won a new Tier-1 customer through a competitive request for proposal (RFP), displacing the long-standing incumbent. Modest in size, the win serves as a reference that positions the Company to compete for a larger, network-wide opportunity at the same operator.

RADCOM also renewed a contract with an existing European customer for RADCOM Network Visibility. These contracts closed just weeks after the quarter ended, underscoring the dynamic behind the second-quarter results: in operator deals, timing shifts, but demand and RADCOM's competitive position do not.

"Demand for our solutions remains robust, and our customer relationships are strong; none of the delayed deployments were cancelled or lost to competition," said Benny Eppstein, RADCOM's Chief Executive Officer. "We expect to return to double-digit percentage revenue growth in 2027. With a strong balance sheet and no debt, we can continue investing in our RADCOM ACE platform and agentic AI roadmap through this period, positioning us to grow the business and build shareholder value."

Second Quarter of 2026 Financial Highlights:

  • Total revenues for the second quarter of 2026 were $11.8 million, down 33.4% year over year from $17.7 million in the second quarter of 2025.
  • GAAP operating loss for the second quarter of 2026 was $3.8 million, or (31.9)% of revenue, compared to GAAP operating income of $1.7 million, or 9.9% of revenue, for the second quarter of 2025.
  • Non-GAAP operating loss for the second quarter of 2026 was $2.2 million, or (18.5)% of revenue, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $3.4 million, or 19.5% of revenue, for the second quarter of 2025.
  • GAAP net loss for the second quarter of 2026 was $3.1 million, or ($0.18) per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $2.4 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025.
  • Non-GAAP net loss for the second quarter of 2026 was $1.5 million, or ($0.09) per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $4.2 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025.
  • Cash flow in the second quarter of 2026 was $1.3 million. As of June 30, 2026, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits of $109.7 million and no debt.

First Six Months of 2026 Financial Highlights:

  • Total revenues for the first six months of 2026 were $30.3 million, compared to $34.2 million in the first six months of 2025, a decline of 11.4% year over year.
  • GAAP operating loss for the first six months of 2026 was $1.6 million, or (5.2)% of revenue, compared to GAAP operating income of $3.2 million, or 9.3% of revenue, for the first six months of 2025.
  • Non-GAAP operating income for the first six months of 2026 was $1.6 million, or 5.1% of revenue, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $6.6 million, or 19.2% of revenue, for the first six months of 2025.
  • GAAP net loss for the first six months of 2026 was $0.04 million, or $0.00 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $4.9 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the first six months of 2025.
  • Non-GAAP net income for the first six months of 2026 was $3.2 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $8.3 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the first six months of 2025.

Recent Highlights:

  • Three contracts secured after the close of the second quarter: RADCOM won a multi-year contract with new customer CETIN Networks in Slovakia to deploy end-to-end, AI-driven assurance across its mobile network, from the RAN to the core. RADCOM will replace the incumbent assurance provider and support CETIN's transition to 5G Standalone and a cloud-native core. CETIN Networks in Slovakia is part of CETIN International and the wider e& PPF Telecom Group, which together serve more than 12 million customers across four countries, providing RADCOM with a potential foundation to expand across the broader group over time.
  • Won a competitive RFP with a new Tier-1 customer in Asia-Pacific, displacing the long-standing incumbent; and a renewal with an existing European customer for RADCOM Network Visibility.
  • Launched RADCOM ADM (Analytics Designer Module), a new module of the RADCOM ACE platform powered by the RADCOM RASE real-time adaptive streaming engine. The module allows operators to define, configure, and deploy datasets, key performance indicators (KPIs), and alarms in real time without vendor engagement or service interruption, cutting analytics change cycles from months to same-day deployment.

Outlook

RADCOM reaffirms its full-year 2026 revenue outlook of $57 to $63 million, with a midpoint of $60 million, as announced on July 30, 2026. The Company expects to remain profitable on a non-GAAP basis in 2026 and to return to double-digit percentage revenue growth in 2027.

Share Repurchase Program

RADCOM also announced that its Board of Directors and management have decided to move forward with the required steps to establish a share repurchase program of $20 to $25 million. The Company has already initiated this process and intends to complete it as quickly as permitted under applicable regulations. After and subject to the completion of the required steps and the necessary approvals, RADCOM will proceed with the buyback.

"We remain confident in RADCOM's long-term prospects, and we believe repurchasing our shares is a compelling use of capital at current valuation levels," said Benny Eppstein, RADCOM's Chief Executive Officer. "With $109.7 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits, and no debt, we can return capital to shareholders while continuing to invest in our platform and our AI roadmap."

Conference Call and Webcast

RADCOM's management will host an interactive conference call on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (3:00 p.m. Israel Time) to discuss the results and answer participants' questions.

Conference call details:
Date / Time: Wednesday, August 12, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 3:00 p.m. Israel Time
USA Toll-Free: 1-866-652-8972
USA Toll-Free (alternate): 1-800-994-4498
Local Access: 03-9180609
Webcast (live and replay): https://www.veidan-conferencing.com/radcom
An archived replay of the call will be available on the RADCOM website following the live event.

For all investor inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations:
Rob Fink or Joey Delahoussaye
FNK IR
[email protected]
646-809-4048/312-809-1087

Company Contact:
Hod Cohen
CFO
+972-3-645-5055
[email protected]

About RADCOM

RADCOM (Nasdaq: RDCM) is a leading provider of advanced, intelligent assurance solutions with integrated AI Operations (AIOps) capabilities. Its flagship platform, RADCOM ACE, harnesses AI-driven analytics and generative AI (GenAI) to improve customer experiences. From lab testing to full-scale deployment, RADCOM utilizes cutting-edge networking technologies to capture and analyze real-time data. Its advanced 5G portfolio delivers end-to-end network observability, from the radio access network (RAN) to the core.

Designed to be open, vendor-neutral, and cloud-agnostic, RADCOM's solutions drive next-generation network automation, optimization, and efficiency. By leveraging AI-powered intelligence, RADCOM reduces operational costs, enables predictive customer insights, and seamlessly integrates with business support systems (BSS), operations support systems (OSS), and service management platforms. Offering a complete, real-time view of mobile and fixed networks, RADCOM empowers telecom operators to ensure exceptional service quality, enhance user experiences, and build customer-centric networks.

Non-GAAP Information

Certain non-GAAP financial measures are included in this press release. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the reader's overall understanding of the Company's financial performance. By excluding non-cash stock-based compensation that has been expensed in accordance with ASC Topic 718, financial income (expenses) and amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, the Company's non-GAAP results provide information to both management and investors that is useful in assessing the Company's core operating performance and in evaluating and comparing the Company's results of operations on a consistent basis from period to period. These non-GAAP financial measures are also used by management to evaluate financial results and to plan and forecast future periods. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered a substitute for the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Risks Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein that use words such as "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "believe," "may," "might," "potential," "anticipate," "plan," "will," "should," "would," "forecast," "guidance," "outlook," "target" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. For example, when the Company discusses its full-year 2026 revenue guidance or outlook, its expectation that it will remain profitable on a non-GAAP basis in 2026 and return to double-digit percentage revenue growth in 2027, its view that second-quarter deployment delays are timing-related rather than a change in demand, demand for its solutions, competitive position and the strength of customer relationships, its ability to continue investing in RADCOM ACE and its agentic AI and AI roadmap, its positioning to grow the business and build shareholder value, the expected scope, timing, implementation, benefits, customer transition and expansion potential of the contracts secured after quarter-end, the expected capabilities and benefits of RADCOM ADM, RADCOM RASE and AI-based offerings, the establishment, size, timing, initiation and implementation of its intended share repurchase program and its ability to return capital to shareholders while continuing to invest in its platform and AI roadmap, it is using forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those that may be expressed or implied by such statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions, including a decline in demand for the Company's products; delays in customer network deployments and deferrals of customer purchasing decisions; increases in component costs and supply chain constraints affecting the Company's customers, the Company's dependence on a limited number of large customers, the risk that actual results differ from the Company's revenue outlook, growth expectations, non-GAAP profitability expectations or capital-allocation plans; the risk that delayed deployments are not completed on the expected timeline or at all; the risk that the Company does not realize the anticipated scope, timing, implementation, revenue, benefits, customer-transition objectives or expansion opportunities of the contracts secured after quarter-end; the risk that the Company does not establish or complete the intended share repurchase program on the contemplated terms, size or timetable, or at all; risks relating to the timing, amount and price of any repurchases; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, including AI-based offerings; loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition; and the effects of the conflict in Israel. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

RADCOM Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Unaudited


(thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)


Three months ended
June 30,


Six months ended
June 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025

Revenues

$ 11,760


$ 17,658


$ 30,345


$ 34,249

Cost of revenues

2,931


4,367


7,443


8,459

Gross profit

8,829


13,291


22,902


25,790

Research and development, gross

5,781


4,964


11,399


9,713

Less - royalty-bearing participation

58


-


113


25

Research and development, net

5,723


4,964


11,286


9,688

Sales and marketing

5,313


4,936


10,148


9,800

General and administrative

1,550


1,651


3,048


3,100

Total operating expenses

12,586


11,551


24,482


22,588

Operating (loss) income

(3,757)


1,740


(1,580)


3,202

Financial income, net

805


793


2,020


1,913

(Loss) income before taxes on income

(2,952)


2,533


440


5,115

Taxes on income

162


95


477


237









Net (loss) income

$ (3,114)


$ 2,438


$ (37)


$ 4,878









Basic net (loss) income per ordinary share

$ (0.18)


$ 0.15


$ (*)


$ 0.30

Diluted net (loss) income per ordinary share

$ (0.18)


$ 0.15


$ (*)


$ 0.29

Weighted average number of
ordinary shares used in computing
basic net (loss) income per ordinary
share

16,837,029


16,176,162


16,758,575


16,095,140

Weighted average number of
ordinary shares used in computing
diluted net (loss) income per ordinary
share

16,837,029


16,711,789


16,758,575


16,686,397

(*) Less than $ 0.01

RADCOM LTD.


Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information


Unaudited




(thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)



Three months ended


Six months ended



June 30,

June 30,



2026


2025


2026


2025



$ 8,829


$ 13,291


$ 22,902


$ 25,790




GAAP gross profit


Stock-based compensation

90


100


179


199


Amortization of intangible assets

56


56


111


111


Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 8,975


$ 13,477


$ 23,192


$ 26,100











GAAP research and development, net

$ 5,723


$ 4,964


$ 11,286


$ 9,688


Stock-based compensation

465


428


948


887


Non-GAAP research and development, net

$ 5,258


$ 4,536


$ 10,338


$ 8,801



$ 5,313


$ 4,936


$ 10,148


$ 9,800


GAAP sales and marketing


Stock-based compensation

577


583


1,113


1,205


Amortization of intangible assets

29


28


58


57


Non-GAAP sales and marketing

$ 4,707


$ 4,325


$ 8,977


$ 8,538



$ 1,550


$ 1,651


$ 3,048


$ 3,100


GAAP general and administrative


Stock-based compensation

370


501


733


921


Non-GAAP general and administrative

$ 1,180


$ 1,150


$ 2,315


$ 2,179



$ 12,586


$ 11,551


$ 24,482


$ 22,588


GAAP total operating expenses


Stock-based compensation

1,412


1,512


2,794


3,013


Amortization of intangible assets

29


28


58


57


Non-GAAP total operating expenses

$ 11,145


$ 10,011


$ 21,630


$ 19,518



$ (3,757)


$ 1,740


$ (1,580)


$ 3,202


GAAP operating (loss) income


Stock-based compensation

1,502


1,612


2,973


3,212


Amortization of intangible assets

85


84


169


168


Non-GAAP operating (loss) income

$ (2,170)


$ 3,436


$ 1,562


$ 6,582




















RADCOM LTD.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information

Unaudited


(thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)





Three months ended


Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025


$ (2,952)


$ 2,533


$ 440


$ 5,115

GAAP (loss) income before taxes on income

Stock-based compensation

1,502


1,612


2,973


3,212

Amortization of intangible assets

85


84


169


168

Financial income, net

23


21


109


27

Non-GAAP (loss) income before taxes on income

$ (1,342)


$ 4,250


$ 3,691


$ 8,522


$ (3,114)


$ 2,438


$ (37)


$ 4,878

GAAP net (loss) income

Stock-based compensation

1,502


1,612


2,973


3,212

Amortization of intangible assets

85


84


169


168

Financial income, net

23


21


109


27

Non-GAAP net (loss) income

$ (1,504)


$ 4,155


$ 3,214


$ 8,285


$ (0.18)


$ 0.15


(*)


$ 0.29

GAAP net (loss) income per diluted share

Stock-based compensation

0.09


0.10


0.17


0.20

Amortization of intangible assets

(*)


(*)


0.01


0.01

Financial income, net

(*)


(*)


(*)


(*)

Non-GAAP net (loss) income per diluted share

$ (0.09)


$ 0.25


$ 0.19


$ 0.50

Weighted average number of shares used to compute diluted net (loss) income per share

16,837,029


16,711,789


17,186,135


16,686,397









(*) Less than $ 0.01
















RADCOM Ltd.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(thousands of U.S. dollars)


As of


As of


June 30,

2026


December 31,

2025

Current Assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 12,609


$ 30,486

Short-term bank deposits

97,093


79,437

Trade receivables, net

21,558


20,245

Inventories

674


318

Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

2,457


2,036

Total Current Assets

134,391


132,522





Non-Current Assets




Severance pay fund

3,381


3,431

Other long-term receivables

3,001


2,866

Property and equipment, net

1,270


988

Operating lease right-of-use assets

2,411


2,898

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

2,099


2,269

Total Non-Current Assets

12,162


12,452





Total Assets

$ 146,553


$ 144,974





Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity








Current Liabilities




Trade payables

$ 3,657


$ 2,632

Deferred revenues and advances from customers

1,163


1,100

Employee and payroll accruals

5,666


7,325

Operating lease liabilities

1,191


1,099

Other liabilities and accrued expenses

9,996


10,872

Total Current Liabilities

21,673


23,028





Non-Current Liabilities




Accrued severance pay

4,708


4,790

Operating lease liabilities

1,662


2,135

Other liabilities and accrued expenses

1,083


916

Total Non-Current Liabilities

7,453


7,841





Total Liabilities

$ 29,126


$ 30,869





Shareholders' Equity




Share capital

$ 830


$ 809

Additional paid-in capital

170,440


167,172

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2,852)


(2,923)

Accumulated deficit

(50,991)


(50,953)





Total Shareholders' Equity

117,427


114,105

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 146,553


$ 144,974

SOURCE RADCOM Ltd.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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