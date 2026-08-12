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PR Newswire
12.08.2026 13:24 Uhr
279 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited - Notice of Annual General Meeting

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited - Notice of Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 12

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernseywith registration number 57985)

LEI Number:549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78

12 AUGUST 2026

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the 2026 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (the "Company") will be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey, on Tuesday, 8 September 2026 at 12.00 p.m.

The Notice of AGM is being posted to shareholders today.

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.1R, copies of the Notice of AGM and Form of Proxy have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

About the Company:

The Company is a London listed closed-ended investment company designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from "less liquid" instruments across the debt spectrum.

Visit the Company's website at www.selectmonthlyincomefund.comfor more information.

END

© 2026 PR Newswire
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