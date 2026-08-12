Korean industrial engineering and green energy company Shinsung E&G has launched a new solar module production line in South Korea. The Gimje plant, located in the southwestern province of Jeollabuk-do, is intended to serve as a core production base for the broader Saemangeum development area. A spokesperson for the company told pv magazine the modules produced by the production line use n-type cell technology. The new line has a production capacity of 350 MW, the spokesperson added, while the Gimje factory's total capacity stands at 600 MW. "We currently have no plans for further expansion, ...

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