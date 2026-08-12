Weidmüller, a German manufacturer of electrical engineering products, has developed a new connection technology designed to make photovoltaic installations simpler, faster and safer. Its tool-free "Snap-In" technology reportedly enables quick and reliable cable connections without the need for crimping tools. The connection engages immediately, providing both electrical and mechanical integrity. According to the manufacturer, installers can connect cables in a matter of seconds. This can reduce installation time while also minimizing the risk of faulty assemblies. The system is designed for voltages ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...