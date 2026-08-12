Aehr Test Systems: Aehr Receives $22 Million Follow-On Order for AI Processor Wafer-Level Burn-In Systems

Lead AI processor customer expands production capacity as Aehr sees increasing interest in wafer-level burn-in for advanced AI and high-performance computing devices

FREMONT, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2026 / Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR), a leading provider of test and burn-in solutions for semiconductor devices used in artificial intelligence (AI), silicon photonics, data center, automotive, and industrial applications, today announced a $22 million follow-on production order from its lead wafer-level AI processor customer. The customer is a leading provider of advanced AI training and inference processors.

The order supports the customer's continued expansion of production capacity utilizing Aehr's wafer-level burn-in (WLBI) systems and includes multiple fully automated FOX-XP WLBI systems, together with Aehr's proprietary FOX WaferPak full-wafer Contactors and integrated FOX WaferPak Auto Aligners. Each FOX-XP system is configured to test and burn in nine 300 mm wafers simultaneously. Aehr expects to ship the systems over the next six months for installation at the customer's high-volume manufacturing partner in Taiwan.

"This $22 million follow-on order represents another significant expansion of WLBI capacity by our lead AI processor customer and further validates the use of our FOX-XP platform in high-volume production," said Gayn Erickson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aehr Test Systems. "We are encouraged that the customer's current production plans contemplate capacity beyond this order and that we continue to engage with additional semiconductor companies and hyperscalers following positive wafer-level benchmark results.

"We believe this growing interest is being driven in part by the increasing value and complexity of advanced AI semiconductor packages. As AI devices incorporate increasingly valuable processors, high-bandwidth memory (HBM), interface logic, and other die in advanced packages, screening for early-life failures before final assembly can deliver significant quality and economic benefits. We believe these trends are expanding the market opportunity for wafer-level burn-in across AI accelerators, CPUs, network processors and other high-performance computing and semiconductor memory devices."

Aehr's FOX-XP platform enables high-volume WLBI and test before semiconductor devices are singulated and packaged. Each FOX-XP system can simultaneously burn in and test up to nine 300 mm wafers and can be integrated with Aehr's FOX WaferPak Auto Aligner for automated operation in high-volume manufacturing environments.

Aehr's FOX WLBI systems and proprietary WaferPak contactors help identify early-life and latent reliability failures before devices are singulated and incorporated into advanced packages, improving the quality of die entering assembly and reducing the risk of committing high-value HBM, substrates, interposers, and other components to devices that may subsequently fail reliability screening.

The company believes increasing processor performance, power, device value, advanced packaging, and HBM integration may expand the range of AI and high-performance computing applications for which WLBI provides attractive manufacturing economics.

About Aehr Test Systems

Headquartered in Fremont, California, Aehr Test Systems is a leading provider of test solutions for testing, burning-in, and stabilizing semiconductor devices in wafer-level, singulated die, and package-level form, and has installed thousands of systems worldwide. Increasing quality, reliability, safety, and security needs of semiconductors used across multiple applications, including advanced artificial intelligence (AI) processors, silicon photonics, data and telecommunications infrastructure, electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar and wind power, computing, and solid-state memory and storage are driving additional test requirements, incremental capacity needs, and new opportunities for Aehr's products and solutions. Aehr has developed and introduced several innovative products including the FOX-PTM families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPakTM Aligner, FOX WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak Carrier and FOX DiePak Loader. The FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems are full-wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize a wide range of devices such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets, and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices. The FOX-CP system is a low-cost single-wafer compact test solution for logic, memory and photonic devices and the newest addition to the FOX-P product family. The FOX WaferPak Contactor contains a unique full-wafer contactor capable of testing wafers up to 300mm that enables IC manufacturers to perform test, burn-in, and stabilization of full wafers on the FOX-P systems. The FOX DiePak Carrier allows testing, burning in, and stabilization of singulated bare die and modules up to 1024 devices in parallel per DiePak on the FOX-NP and FOX-XP systems up to nine DiePaks at a time. Acquired through its acquisition of Incal Technology, Inc., Aehr's new line of high-power package-level reliability/burn-in test solutions for AI semiconductor manufacturers, including its ultra-high-power Sonoma family of test solutions for AI accelerators, GPUs, and high-performance computing (HPC) processors, position Aehr within the rapidly growing AI market as a turnkey provider of reliability and testing that span from engineering to high volume production. For more information, please visit Aehr Test Systems' website at www.aehr.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Aehr's future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "going to," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern Aehr's expectations, strategy, priorities, plans, or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, future requirements and orders of Aehr's new and existing customers; Aehr's ability to receive orders and generate revenue in the future, as well as Aehr's beliefs regarding the factors impacting the foregoing, including the growth of the markets referred to herein; Aehr's ability to integrate Incal efficiently; and the timing and extent to which the acquisition is accretive. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Aehr's recent Form 10-K, 10-Q and other reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Aehr disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

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Contacts:

Aehr Test Systems

Vernon Rogers

EVP of Sales & Marketing

vrogers@aehr.com PondelWilkinson, Inc.

Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers

Analyst/Investor Contact

tkehrli@pondel.com

jbyers@pondel.com

SOURCE: Aehr Test Systems

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/aehr-receives-22-million-follow-on-order-for-ai-processor-wafer-level-1206402