Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2026) - Platauro Metals Corp. (TSXV: PURO) (OTCQB: MEXGF) ("Platauro" or the "Company") is pleased to outline its strategic exploration and development priorities for the second half of 2026 as it advances its portfolio of precious metals projects across Peru, Mexico, and the United States.

Following the successful combination of Mexican Gold and Alcon Silver, Platauro has established a disciplined strategy focused on advancing its flagship Princesa (Peru) and Las Minas (Mexico) projects while systematically evaluating the district-scale exploration potential of the Star Project in Utah. The Company's 2026 work program is designed to de-risk its core assets, enhance project economics, and generate high-impact exploration targets that position Platauro for long-term value creation.

2026 Strategic Priorities

Advancing Drill Permitting at the Princesa Silver Project

The Company's primary objective at the Princesa Project is to complete all permitting required for a comprehensive drill program designed to validate and expand the project's historical mineral resource. The planned drilling will focus on confirming historical results, testing areas excluded from previous resource estimates, and evaluating extensions along the mineralized breccia system.

Princesa hosts a partially delineated historical silver-lead-zinc resource with considerable expansion potential. Historic drilling tested only a portion of the known mineralized system, providing the Company with multiple opportunities to increase both the size and confidence of the resource. Completion of the permitting process will position the Company to commence drilling upon receipt of necessary approvals.

Updating the Las Minas Geological Model and Project Economics

At Las Minas, the Company intends to undertake a comprehensive review of the project's geological interpretation which will incorporate the recently acquired Tatatila claims. Since completion of the 2021 Preliminary Economic Assessment, favourable increases in precious metals prices and the latest technical information for iron-oxide copper gold (IOCG) skarn systems present an opportunity to reassess the project's development potential. Platauro will re-examine its mineral resource model and update its economic studies to reflect current metal prices and cost assumptions.

Advancing District-Scale Exploration at the Star Project

Platauro will also advance compilation and interpretation of the Star Project data, assembling historical geological and geophysical data into a modern digital exploration database. The objective is to develop an updated district-scale geological model capable of generating high-quality exploration targets for future field programs.

Work will focus on identifying previously overlooked mineralized trends, integrating historical datasets with modern interpretation techniques, and evaluating the broader potential of the district. The Company believes this systematic approach provides a cost effective pathway toward identifying drill-ready targets while maximizing the value of historical exploration expenditures.

Building a Pipeline of Growth Opportunities

Collectively, these initiatives are designed to strengthen the Company's portfolio by advancing near-term development opportunities while creating multiple catalysts for future discovery.

"Our strategy for 2026 is focused on disciplined technical advancement across each of our core assets," said Jack Campbell, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Platauro. "At Princesa, our priority is securing drill permits that will allow us to validate and grow the historical silver system through a comprehensive drill program. At Las Minas, we see significant value in updating the geological model and project economics to reflect today's metal price environment and our improved understanding of the deposit. At the Star Project, we have an opportunity to unlock value through systematic compilation and modern interpretation of an underexplored district.

"Together, these initiatives establish multiple catalysts for shareholders while maintaining a capital-efficient approach to exploration. We believe this strategy positions Platauro to create value through both resource growth and technical advancement as we continue building a diversified precious metals exploration company."

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release relating to the Las Minas Project has been reviewed and approved by Sonny Bernales, P.Geo., Senior Geologist and Project Manager of the Company, and the scientific and technical information relating to the Princesa Project has been reviewed and approved by Bruce Winfield, P.Geo., Director of the Company, each of whom is a "qualified person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Stock Option Grant

The Company also announces that it has granted stock options to certain officers and consultants of the Company to purchase up to an aggregate of 300,000 common shares of the Company. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.23 per common share for a period of five years from the date of grant (August 11, 2026), and are fully vested. The stock options were granted in accordance with the terms of the Company's stock option plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. They remain subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Platauro Metals Corp.

Platauro Metals Corp. is a precious metals exploration company focused on advancing high-quality gold and silver projects with significant resource growth potential across the Americas. The Company's portfolio includes the Princesa silver project, the Las Minas gold-copper project, and the district-scale Star Project, providing exposure to both resource expansion and new discovery opportunities.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's 2026 exploration and development priorities and strategy; the anticipated completion of drill permitting at the Princesa Project and the timing and scope of a planned drill program; the Company's expectations regarding the ability to validate and expand the historical mineral resource at Princesa; the anticipated update to the geological model, mineral resource model, and economic studies at Las Minas; the Company's plans to compile, interpret, and develop a district-scale geological model at the Star Project; the Company's expectations regarding the generation of exploration targets and identification of mineralized trends; and statements regarding the Company's ability to create shareholder value and multiple catalysts through its portfolio.

Forward-looking information is based on certain material factors and assumptions, including, but not limited to: the accuracy of historical geological, geophysical, and exploration data relating to the Princesa, Las Minas, and Star Projects; the Company's ability to obtain, in a timely manner, all necessary permits, licences, and regulatory approvals required to advance its projects; the availability of adequate financing on acceptable terms to fund the Company's planned exploration and development activities; the absence of material adverse changes in the price of silver, gold, and other metals; and the Company's ability to retain qualified personnel and technical expertise necessary to execute its work programs.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, events, or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to obtain required permits and regulatory approvals on the anticipated timeline or at all; risks associated with mineral exploration and the inherent uncertainty of historical resource estimates and geological interpretations; fluctuations in metal prices and foreign currency exchange rates; the availability of additional financing; risks associated with operating in multiple international jurisdictions, including Peru, Mexico, and the United States; environmental, permitting, and regulatory risks; risks associated with the interpretation of exploration and geophysical data; changes in market conditions and investor demand for securities of the Company; and the risk factors described in the Company's public disclosure documents available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309262

Source: Platauro Metals Corp.