EQS-News: NVIRIQ / Key word(s): Manufacturing

NVIRIQ Launches Next-Generation HVAC Line "Rubicon," Featuring a Patented Thermal Collector Built to Cut Energy Costs Up to 40% Plus Built-In Analytics



12.08.2026 / 13:33 CET/CEST

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Scottsdale-based Startup Unveils the Rubicon 6-Ton and 10-Ton RTU Systems: Hyper-efficient, Thermal-boosted Rooftop Units, Assembled in the USA. They Think for Themselves and pay for Themselves. Boring HVAC, Meet your Replacement. SCOTTSDALE, AZ - August 12, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - NVIRIQ Inc , built to disrupt next-generation HVAC, today announced the official launch of the Rubicon commercial HVAC platform. It's a line of hyper-efficient rooftop units (RTUs) built to replace tired, dumb commercial air conditioning systems with something that actually earns its spot on your roof. Assembled in the USA and now available in 6-Ton and 10-Ton configurations, Rubicon drops in as a direct replacement for standard commercial RTUs. No redesign, no drama, no excuses. At the heart of the Rubicon platform is a patented thermal collector, working alongside the variable-speed inverter heat pump to deliver average energy savings of 30 to 40% over conventional rooftop units. Peak performance hits up to 31 IEER on the 10-Ton model and 6 COP in heating mode across the line. Every system features a live cloud performance dashboard, so building owners see energy use, system health, and maintenance needs in real time. Problems get caught before they turn into a five-figure emergency call. "Commercial building owners have been stuck with the same outdated HVAC playbook for decades," said Devin Cooley, President and Co-Founder of NVIRIQ. "When a rooftop unit dies in the middle of a summer heatwave, the answer shouldn't be 'call your contractor and replace it with the same thing.' Rubicon was built to break that cycle. It's a system that pays for itself, tells you when it needs attention, and qualifies for serious federal incentives. This isn't just an equipment upgrade. It's an upgrade to the way you think about your roof." Key Features of the Rubicon Platform Patented Thermal Collectors: The NTX-32 thermal collector integrates directly with the RTU, banking 1 to 4 hours of daily thermal storage and up to 72,000 BTUs of supplemental capacity per collector. No battery required, no compromises made. Proudly made in the USA, and it shows.

Live Cloud Dashboard + Predictive Diagnostics: Owners and facility managers get real-time performance data, remote diagnostics, proactive maintenance alerts, and energy tracking. Systems get fixed before they fail, not after the building's already sweating.

Direct RTU Replacement: Rubicon units are built for fast, frictionless installation as a direct swap for standard commercial rooftop units. Less downtime, lower install costs, zero headaches.

40% Federal Tax Credit Eligibility: Rubicon systems qualify for a 40% federal tax credit under current clean energy incentive programs. That's not a rounding error, that's real money back in your pocket.

Zero Out-of-Pocket Financing: NVIRIQ offers no-down-payment financing, so commercial building owners can upgrade today without tying up a dollar of capital.

5-Year "Bumper-to-Bumper" Warranty: Every Rubicon unit is backed by a comprehensive 5-year parts and labor warranty, with parts on hand and short lead times. We stand behind what we build, full stop. First Installations Underway in California and Arizona NVIRIQ's first commercial deployments are already live. Pilot installations are running in Sacramento, CA, on the facility of a local Sacramento-based contractor, and in Phoenix, AZ, at a 20-year-old local printing business near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Both sites are running the Rubicon 6-Ton RTU and will serve as real-world proof points as NVIRIQ builds out its national footprint. Built for Commercial Building Owners, Property Investors, and Facility Managers The Rubicon platform is purpose-built for owners and operators of commercial office, retail, industrial, QSR, convenience store, and mixed-use properties. It's especially suited for those carrying HVAC operating costs under triple-net or owner-occupied arrangements. NVIRIQ can facilitate the full sales and installation process, backed by a network of trusted, trained contractors. Customers never have to navigate the old-school HVAC procurement maze to get next-generation technology on their roof. "We're making this as easy as possible," added Cooley. "You shouldn't have to be an HVAC expert to get a better system. We handle it end to end, so you can get back to running your business." About NVIRIQ NVIRIQ Inc is a Scottsdale, Arizona-based commercial HVAC technology company built to disrupt how buildings heat and cool. It's built on more than a decade of industry experience and a portfolio of thermal technology. NVIRIQ's Rubicon platform pairs a patented thermal collector with a real-time cloud dashboard to slash energy consumption by 30 to 40%, predict system failures before they happen, and deliver efficiency ratings that redefine commercial climate control. Rubicon RTUs are assembled in the USA, and NVIRIQ's thermal collectors are proudly made in the USA. Innovative by design, pressure-tested by experience, NVIRIQ is setting a new standard in commercial cooling and heating. Learn more at NVIRIQ.com . Media Contact:

media@nviriq.com

News Source: NVIRIQ





12.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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