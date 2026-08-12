Nexxen International Ltd.: Nexxen Names Chance Johnson President

Kara Puccinelli to assume role of Chief Commercial Officer; Kenneth Suh named Chief Business Officer
Appointments organize commercial leadership as Nexxen scales its enterprise growth across its unified advertising platform
NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen, the advertising technology platform powered by unique data and media, today announced executive appointments to lead the company's next phase of growth, with Chance Johnson appointed President, Kara Puccinelli Chief Commercial Officer and Kenneth Suh Chief Business Officer. Johnson and Puccinelli's expanded mandates are structured precisely for accelerating enterprise growth.
Over the last several years, Nexxen has built the type of unified advertising platform the industry is only now converging towards: an AI-fueled architecture with a shared intelligence layer beneath both sides, running on proprietary data and exclusive media. As demand, supply and data operate as one system, unique signal becomes more valuable as its volume increases, and performance is designed to improve with scale.
With these executive appointments, the company now looks to accelerate its advantage.
Formerly Chief Commercial Officer, Johnson has been appointed President of Nexxen. In this role, he will focus on strengthening Nexxen's relationships with strategic clients and partners, demonstrating the potential for the company's connected, robust and differentiated platform capabilities to uniquely position them for success. Based in New York, Johnson will work in close partnership with Chief Executive Officer Ofer Druker.
"The Nexxen team has been hard at work developing a unified platform with proprietary data and exclusive media at its core, and we have crossed the threshold where its value only compounds. Now, our focus shifts to scaling what we can deliver for our clients," said Ofer Druker, Chief Executive Officer, Nexxen. "Chance Johnson was critical to Nexxen's arrival at this juncture, and he is the right person to articulate and communicate our next commercial phase, as I focus on the substantial runway ahead."
"I have had a front row seat to Nexxen's deliberate and unwavering efforts in platform unification, product innovation, strategic partnership and brand maturation. As President, my focus is simple: create partnerships and enhance relationships, so our clients can capitalize on the advantages we provide," said Chance Johnson, President, Nexxen.
Formerly Chief Customer Officer, Kara Puccinelli is assuming the role of Chief Commercial Officer. Puccinelli leads the Enterprise business unit that includes Nexxen's omnichannel demand-side platform ("DSP"), Discovery (Nexxen's proprietary audience insight targeting solution) and TV Intelligence (Nexxen's TV advanced and unique data solution for targeting and measurement).
Kenneth Suh is assuming the title of Chief Business Officer, continuing to lead Nexxen's exchange and overall media business which is seeing strong growth. Suh will maintain Nexxen's strategic emphasis on high-opportunity areas including Connected TV, while advancing innovative solutions such as Nexxen TV Home Screen and AI-resilient channels like mobile in-app.
About Nexxen
Nexxen is the advertising technology platform that delivers full-funnel performance powered by unique data and media. Comprised of a demand-side platform ("DSP") and supply-side platform ("SSP"), with the Nexxen Data Platform at its core, we meet the demands of today's converging media landscape with exclusive audience intelligence, automation and expertise.
Headquartered in Israel, Nexxen maintains offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific and is traded on Nasdaq (NEXN). For more information, please visit nexxen.com
Media contact
Caroline Smith
VP, Communications
csmith@nexxen.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "may," "can," "will," "estimates," and other similar expressions. However, these words are not the only way Nexxen identifies forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the executive appointments and organizational changes described herein; the expected growth, scaling and performance of Nexxen's unified advertising platform; the benefits, capabilities, performance and future development of Nexxen's offerings, products, platforms, technologies and strategic initiatives including Nexxen's AI capabilities and the Company's commercial strategy and market positioning. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Nexxen's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from its expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: negative global economic conditions, including risks related to tariff impacts or policy shifts that could materially affect market sentiment, consumer behavior and advertising demand; global and local economic and geopolitical forces and unrest, including the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran, the war and hostilities involving Israel, Hamas, Hezbollah, and Yemen and the Ukraine/Russia war, and how those conditions may adversely impact Nexxen's business, customers, and the markets in which Nexxen competes. Nexxen cautions you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of these factors, and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially, interested parties should review the risk factors listed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) on March 4, 2026. Any forward-looking statements made by Nexxen in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Nexxen does not intend to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, except as required by law.