Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2026) - GoGold Resources Inc. (TSX: GGD) (OTCQX: GLGDF) ("GoGold", "the Company") announces financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2026 with record quarterly operating cash flows of $26.3 million (all amounts are in U.S. dollars) on revenue of $27.8 million from the sale of 419,986 silver equivalent ounces ("SEO").

"Parral continues to provide excellent results, propelling the Company to record operating cash flows of $26.3 million. As we complete our twelfth year at Parral, it continues to operate strongly and is producing record cash flows for us," said Brad Langille, President and CEO. "At quarter end, we held $284 million USD in cash, which exceeds the initial capital expenditure of $227 million per the feasibility study for our recently permitted Los Ricos South. With our permit in hand at Los Ricos South and a positive construction decision from the board, we are well positioned to create long-term benefits for all stakeholders."

Highlights for the quarter ending March 31, 2026:

Record operating cash flow of $26.3 million USD

Cash of $284 million USD

Revenue of $27.8 million on the sale of 419,986 SEO at an average realized price per ounce of $66.09

Net income of $10.9 million

Production of 477,464 SEO, consisting of 268,673 silver ounces, 3,036 gold ounces, 88 tonnes of copper, and 116 tonnes of zinc

Following are tables showing summarized financial information and key performance indicators:

Summarized Consolidated Financial Information Three months ended Jun 30

Nine months ended Jun 30 (in thousands USD, except per share amounts) 2026 2025

2026 2025 Revenue $ 27,758 $ 17,707

$ 89,191 $ 54,408 Cost of sales, including depreciation 11,257 10,174

33,218 34,760 Operating income 10,635 4,572

45,306 11,884 Net income 10,889 8,214

40,633 11,436 Basic net income per share 0.025 0.022

0.095 0.033 Cash flow provided by operations1 26,325 7,245

57,181 20,264

1 Includes a positive adjustment of $15,530 from working capital for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 ($1,792 in June 30, 2025).

Key Performance Indicators1 Three months ended Jun 30

Nine months ended Jun 30 (in thousands USD, except per ounce amounts) 2026 2025

2026 2025 Total tonnes stacked 424,831 402,906

1,217,881 1,195,583 SEO sold2 419,986 527,933

1,290,609 1,709,416 Realized silver price $ 66.09 $ 33.53

$ 69.11 $ 31.83 All in sustaining cost ("AISC") per SEO2 $ 40.78 $ 22.78

$ 32.90 $ 27.55 Cash cost per SEO2 $ 24.07 $ 17.21

$ 23.07 $ 18.20

1 Key performance indicators are unaudited non-GAAP measures, see reconciliation in MD&A.

2 SEO include gold ounces, copper tonnes, and zinc tonnes sold converted to a silver equivalent based on a ratio of the average market metal price for each period. The ratio of gold:silver for each of the periods presented was: Q3-25 - 98, Q3-26 - 62. The ratio for copper was: Q3-25 - 311, Q3-26 - 181. The ratio for zinc was: Q3-25 - 79, Q3-26 - 48.

Silver equivalent ounces sold have been impacted by the strengthening of silver prices relative to gold for the three months ended June 30, 2026 compared to June 30, 2025, with the equivalency ratio of gold:silver decreasing from 98 to 62. For comparison purposes, using the June 30, 2025 equivalency ratio for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 would result in 531,825 SEO sold, which also results in an increase of $8.58 per SEO to AISC. AISC was also significantly impacted in the quarter by a non-cash fair value adjustment of $2.5 million on stock based awards due to the increase in the Company's share price, this resulted in an increase in AISC of $5.85 per SEO. Adjusting for these items would provide a comparative AISC of $26.35 per SEO.

This news release should be read in conjunction with the interim consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, notes to the financial statements, and management's discussion and analysis for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, which have been filed on SEDAR+ and are available on the Company's website.

Technical information contained in this news release with respect to GoGold has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Bob Harris, P.Eng., who is a non-independent qualified person for the purposes of NI 43-101.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources (TSX: GGD) is a Canadian-based silver and gold producer focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring high quality projects in Mexico. The Company operates the Parral Tailings mine in the state of Chihuahua and has the Los Ricos South project, which is in development with a construction decision approved by the Board, and Los Ricos North exploration and development project, both in the state of Jalisco. Headquartered in Halifax, NS, GoGold is building a portfolio of low cost, high margin projects. For more information visit gogoldresources.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy of any of GoGold's securities in the United States.

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Parral tailings project, the Los Ricos project, future operating margins, future production and processing, and future plans and objectives of GoGold, constitute forward looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such information but which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions in connection with the continuance of GoGold and its subsidiaries as a going concern, general economic and market conditions, mineral prices, the accuracy of mineral resource estimates, and the performance of the Parral project There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from GoGold's expectations include exploration and development risks associated with the GoGold's projects, the failure to establish estimated mineral resources or mineral reserves, volatility of commodity prices, variations of recovery rates, and global economic conditions. For additional information with respect to risk factors applicable to GoGold, reference should be made to GoGold's continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with securities regulators, including, but not limited to, GoGold's Annual Information Form. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date of this release.

Cautionary non-GAAP Measures and Additional GAAP Measures

Note that for purposes of this section, GAAP refers to IFRS. The Company believes that investors use certain non-GAAP and additional GAAP measures as indicators to assess mining companies. They are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared with GAAP. Non-GAAP and additional GAAP measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

Additional GAAP measures that are presented on the face of the Company's consolidated statements of comprehensive income include "Operating income (loss)". These measures are intended to provide an indication of the Company's mine and operating performance. Per ounce measures are calculated by dividing the relevant mining and processing costs and total costs by the tonnes of ore processed in the period. "Cash costs per ounce" and "All-in sustaining costs per ounce" are used in this analysis and are non-GAAP terms typically used by mining companies to assess the level of gross margin available to the Company by subtracting these costs from the unit price realized during the period. These non-GAAP terms are also used to assess the ability of a mining company to generate cash flow from operations. There may be some variation in the method of computation of these metrics as determined by the Company compared with other mining companies. In this context, "Cash costs per ounce" reflects the cash operating costs allocated from in-process and dore inventory associated with ounces of silver and gold sold in the period. "Cash costs per ounce" may vary from one period to another due to operating efficiencies, grade of material processed and silver/gold recovery rates in the period. "All-in sustaining costs per ounce" include total cash costs, exploration, corporate and administrative, share based compensation and sustaining capital costs. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP and GAAP measures, please refer to the Management Discussion and Analysis dated August 11, 2026 for the period ended June 30, 2026, as presented on SEDAR+.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309242

Source: GoGold Resources Inc.