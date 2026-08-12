International Battery Metals Ltd.: International Battery Metals Appoints Scott Colangelo to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC, AND HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2026 / International Battery Metals Ltd. ("IBAT" or the "Company") (TSXV:IBAT)(OTCQB:IBATF), an advanced technology provider of modular direct lithium extraction (DLE) systems, today announced the appointment of Scott Colangelo to its Board of Directors, effective August 11, 2026.

Colangelo is the Chairman, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Prime Capital Investment Advisors ("PCIA"), a nationally recognized registered investment advisory firm, where he has served since 2017. He also serves as Managing Director of Qualified Plan Advisors, a role he has held since 1999. Prior to co-founding PCIA, Colangelo served as Vice President and Shareholder of Lawing Financial, where he held various leadership positions for nearly two decades.

Throughout his more than 25-year career in the financial services industry, Colangelo has led the development and growth of wealth management, retirement plan consulting, fiduciary advisory and financial wellness businesses. He has extensive experience advising corporate retirement plan sponsors, overseeing investment advisory services, developing participant education and financial wellness initiatives and leading strategic growth and organizational development. Colangelo holds FINRA Series 7, 63 and 66 registrations. He received a Bachelor of Science in Finance, with a minor in Marketing, from Kansas State University.

Colangelo brings to the Board significant experience in investment management, retirement plan consulting, fiduciary oversight, corporate strategy, executive leadership and organizational growth.

About International Battery Metals Ltd.

IBAT's direct lithium extraction technology is based on proprietary lithium extraction media housed in patented extraction columns. The columns are enclosed in modular, transportable skid-mounted platforms that can be transported and commissioned into production within a reasonably short time frame.

Utilizing the patented technology, the Company's focus has been on advancing extraction of lithium chloride from groundwater salt brine and produced water deposits. The Company's unique patented technology ensures efficient delivery of lithium chloride while ensuring minimal environmental impact.

Investor Relations contact:

Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA

Senior Managing Director

Hayden IR

(346) 396-8696

brian@haydenir.com

Neither the TSXV, the OTCQB nor their respective Regulation Services Providers accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: International Battery Metals Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/international-battery-metals-appoints-scott-colangelo-to-board-of-directors-1206319