Martela Corporation: Johan Westerlund appointed Chief Transformation Officer of Martela Corporation and member of the Group Management Team

Martela Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 12.8.2026, at 15.00

Johan Westerlund (M.Sc. Econ.) has been appointed Chief Transformation Officer of Martela Corporation and member of Martela Corporation's Group Management Team. In his role, he will report to Panu Ala-Nikkola, CEO of the company. Westerlund will assume his position by the end of August 2026.

Johan Westerlund has extensive experience in business management, leading demanding transformation and turnaround programmes, and renewing organisations in the Nordic countries. He also has a strong background in financial management, strategic development, and sales management. During his career, he has held several CEO, CFO and Group Management Team-level positions. Most recently, he served as CEO of Hammasväline Oy.

"Johan Westerlund brings to Martela strong experience in business development, change management and results-oriented renewal. His expertise will excellently support the implementation of the company's strategy and the execution of the ongoing transformation," says Panu Ala-Nikkola, CEO of Martela Group.

In line with the appointment and previously communicated changes, Martela's Group Management Team consists of Panu Ala-Nikkola, CEO; Henri Berg, CFO; Kalle Sulkanen, VP Operations; and Johan Westerlund, CTO.

Martela Corporation

Panu Ala-Nikkola

CEO

Further information

Panu Ala-Nikkola, CEO, +358 50 502 4728

Distribution

Nasdaq OMX Helsinki

Key news media

www.martela.com

Martela is a Nordic leader specialising in user-centric working and learning environments. We create the best places to work and offer our customers the Martela Lifecycle solutions which combine furniture and related services into a seamless whole.

