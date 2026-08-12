The Family Television That Finally Delivers Immersive 3D Nothing to Wear, Nothing Watching You Back

Cystar, Incergo S.A. (Vienna MTF: ICG), and Visual Semiconductor, Inc. today announced they are collaborating on the upcoming release of a 65-inch 8K GF3D glasses-free 3D television for the home.

3D television failed the first time because it asked the audience to wear something. This one asks for nothing.

Combining Visual Semiconductor's proprietary GF3D technology with advanced plenoptic display technology, the television is designed to deliver immersive 3D to the naked eye from the sofa no glasses, no headset, no privacy-invading eye-tracking. Everyone in the room sees immersive 3D from their own seat, with nobody stuck in a sweet spot and nothing to pair, charge or pass around.

What families can watch

Films and episodic television in glasses-free 3D

Streaming services and on-demand libraries

Live sport and live events in immersive 3D

Concerts, music and performance

Documentary, nature and travel programming

Console and cloud gaming

Glasses-free 3D video calls with family and friends

Personal photos and home video in immersive 3D

A new reason to upgrade

For the first time in a decade, the living-room screen is being developed to offer something other than more pixels a premium home entertainment centerpiece that changes how a film feels rather than simply how sharp it looks.

Expected features

65-inch premium display, 8K Ultra HD resolution

GF3D glasses-free 3D technology

Advanced plenoptic display technology

AI-enhanced image processing

Whole-family glasses-free viewing

No privacy-invading eye-tracking required

Specifications, demonstrations, availability and pricing are expected to be announced in the future.

About Cystar

Cystar develops advanced display and visualization technologies for next-generation consumer electronics.

About Incergo S.A.

Incergo S.A. is a Luxembourg-based technology company listed on the Vienna MTF, focused on bringing advanced display technologies to market.

About Visual Semiconductor, Inc.

Visual Semiconductor develops proprietary GF3D glasses-free 3D technology utilizing advanced plenoptic display technology for televisions, monitors, tablets, laptops, rolling smart displays and smartphones.

GF3D is a trademark of Visual Semiconductor, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260811420341/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

INCERGO S.A.

Investors@visualsemi.com